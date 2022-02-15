Moraes orders the PGR to give an opinion on Bolsonaro’s ‘direct and relevant action’, pointed out by the PF, in fake news about elections | Politics

After being notified, the PGR will have to say:

whether or not there are elements to denounce the president,

whether to extend the investigations, or

archiving the process is recommended.

If it chooses to denounce the president, it will be up to the Chamber of Deputies to assess whether it authorizes the analysis of the denunciation by the STF. If the STF is authorized and understands that the complaint is appropriate, the president can become a defendant in the Supreme Court for the conduct.

In this Monday’s dispatch, Moraes also decided:

to authorize the Federal Police to use, in the investigation of digital militias, evidence about the live in which President Jair Bolsonaro distorted information about electronic voting machines;

determine that the data also be sent to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which opened an administrative inquiry to investigate the president’s attacks on the country’s voting system.

The decision by the STF minister comes after the Federal Police said that President Bolsonaro had a “direct and relevant” action to generate disinformation by spreading fake news and leaking a confidential inquiry, not yet concluded, about the Brazilian electoral system.

According to PF delegate Denisse Ribeiro, Bolsonaro would have adhered “to a standard of action already employed by members of governments in other countries”. See below:

Bolsonaro had ‘direct and relevant’ action to generate disinformation about the electoral system, PF tells the Supreme Court

In August of last year, the president called the press to Palácio da Alvorada to say that he would present evidence of the supposed flaws in the polls – but instead, he resonated with fake news and videos that had already been denied.

The following week, Moraes decided to include this conduct in the inquiry on fake news that is already being processed by the STF. Bolsonaro appears in the investigation as investigated.

Even after being elected, Bolsonaro has made repeated statements over the last three years, calling into question the smoothness of the electoral process – all without evidence of fraud or risks to next year’s elections.

In the report, the PF mentions that a preliminary meeting was held to prepare the transmission. And that, at this meeting, the material used in the president’s speech was gathered.

According to the PF, the testimonies taken “allowed us to verify that the process of preparing and carrying out the live was done in a biased way, that is, a conscious search was carried out for data that reinforced a discourse previously tending to point out vulnerabilities and/or possible fraud in the electoral system, deliberately ignoring the existence of data that contradicted the desired narrative, almost all available in open sources or in the domain of public bodies”.

The PF says that several inconsistencies were identified in relevant points of the statements. The Ministers of Justice, Anderson Torres, of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, the director general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) were heard.

The PF points out that this investigation takes place in the context of other investigations that point out that Bolsonarist channels on social networks act with the aim of reducing the border between what is true and what is a lie. And they use as a strategy attacks to traditional vehicles of information. This method was also applied in the campaign against electronic voting machines.

In his decision, the minister stated that the PF’s conclusions show that The way investigated in the live act with disinformation about the electoral system is similar to that identified in other cases under investigation and that affect the president and his surroundings, such as the administrative inquiry of the TSE.

“The Federal Police carried out several diligences and concluded that the elements of interest obtained during the investigation corroborate the essence of the way of acting of this group of people, in convergence with the way of acting already presented to the Superior Electoral Court on the occasion of the administrative investigation also launched. as a result of the promotion of the live”, he wrote,