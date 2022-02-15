Moro says ‘a lot’ about Bolsonaro government will appear if institutions have autonomy | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Former judge and ex-minister Sergio Moro (Podemos), pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, said this Monday (14) that if the country’s institutions have autonomy “a lot will appear”, referring to possible cases. of corruption in the Bolsonaro government.

The statement was given in the early afternoon of this Monday during an interview with Jovem Pan’s “Pânico” program.

“Now, we have a government that brought on its side people involved in a corruption scandal of the past. Physiological politicians, the ‘Centrão’, even has the president of the party where Bolsonaro will run, Valdemar da Costa Neto, who was on the side of Lula, convicted in the ‘Mensalão’. So, there is no corruption scheme? Who is investigating? Who is watching this, the PGR [Procurador Geral da República]? The Federal Police, is anyone seeing this? I’m sure that if we resume, give autonomy to the institutions, as we intend to do, a lot will appear”, said Moro.

The former minister also spoke about the electoral race, and said that “the only reason” that former president Lula (PT) is ahead in the polls is because people “want to get rid of Bolsonaro”.

“Bolsonaro would do the country a favor if he took his cap and went home, because he is electing Lula,” Moro said.

Lava Jato ‘Destruction’

Asked why he changed his mind about being a candidate for president – which he even denied when he was Bolsonaro’s minister – Moro said he thought he would be able to “change the course of Brazil, in relation to having an honest government, to having more honest people. , to have a fight against corruption”.

“We imagined that we would have started a different period, but I think everyone was very disappointed with the current reality and so, let’s be quite frank, the current government, together with part of Congress and part of the Federal Supreme Court, they destroyed Lava Jato”.

The former minister also stated that if President Bolsonaro wanted to fight corruption, he would not have interfered in the PF, would have appointed a PGR in favor of Lava Jato, would have positioned himself in favor of prison in the 2nd instance and would not have vetoed parts of the project. anti-crime.

“I was sabotaged by the president of the republic Jair Bolsonaro and also, it wasn’t just him, but he contributed to this environment of reaction against the fight against corruption”, said Moro.

Regarding the dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro, Moro said that “there is no way to compare who is worse”. He doesn’t believe in a second round between the two. “We are not going to run the risk of a second round with Lula and Bolsonaro, Brazilians have no vocation for suicide”.

Moro also said that Lula and Bolsonaro “are not exactly lovers of press freedom”, and cited Lula’s proposal for media regulation.