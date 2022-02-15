Mrio Frias forced to leave Bolsonaro’s entourage on a trip to Russia

The special secretary for Culture, Mrio Frias, would participate in Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia and Hungary, after a controversial R$39,000 spent in New York (photo: Instagram/Playback – 9/16/21)

By determination of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the special secretary for Culture, Mrio Frias, was forced to cancel his participation in the mission that travels to Russia today to visit Moscow, and later to Budapest, Hungary. Bolsonaro maintained the agenda, despite the geopolitical tension in the region, which involves the country commanded by Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, threatened by Russian invasion, and the United States.

Linked to the Ministry of Tourism, the Special Secretariat for Culture reported that the Presidency asked for the reduction of the delegation to all ministries. According to the justification, with the change of plans, Mrio Frias’ trip to one more destination, Warsaw, Poland, which was foreseen in the itinerary of the secretary and his advisors, was suspended. Frias would take the assistant secretary, Hlio Ferraz de Oliveira, the chief of staff, Raphael Azevedo, the development secretary, Andr Porcincula, and the audiovisual secretary, Felipe Cruz Pedri.

In a live posted yesterday on social networks, Frias spoke about the controversy surrounding his recent trip to New York, in December. Due to travel expenses and during the five days he spent in the North American metropolis, with four appointments on the agenda, the expense of R$ 39 thousand became the target of an investigation request by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) and the Ministry of Public (PM). The secretary spent R$26,000 on airline tickets alone.

A new controversy created yesterday highlighted the Secretary of Culture on social networks. The National Secretary of Promotion and Incentive Culture, Andr Porciuncula, came out in defense of the boss, Mario Farias, and called the writer Paulo Coelho a “pothead” and “idiot”. The offenses were made by Twitter in response to a post by Paulo Coelho that commented on the cancellation of a delegation from the Special Secretariat for Culture to Russia, Hungary and Poland.

Paulo Coelho commented, on his Twitter account, about the cancellation of the delegation’s trip. “Finally, a good decision by Jair Bolsonaro: to get rid of the idiots Mario Frias and Andr Porciuncula – who promise and do not show the receipts for their trip to the USA – to continue the crude tourism”, he said.

Responding to the post, Porciuncula countered saying that he did not travel to New York with Frias and that the trip to Russia was postponed due to “tensions in the region”. “Poker, you fool. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary,” said Porciuncula.