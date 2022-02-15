Munich: Train Collision Leaves One Dead, Several Injured | World

Playback/Pixabay Train collision in Munich leaves one dead and several injured – – Illustrative Image

Two city trains collided on Monday (14) in the Munich region of Germany and, according to local police, at least one person died and several others were injured.

The vehicles are part of the system called “S-Bahn”, a type of urban train. The accident occurred around 4:40 pm (local time) and would have left 40 injured, some in a serious condition, according to the German newspaper “Bild”.

“In the district of Munich, two trains collided near the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn S-Bahn station. Several emergency services are on site, people are injured and the railway track is completely closed,” reads the Munich Police statement on Twitter.

So far, there is no official balance sheet and the cause of the collision is not yet known. The police are investigating the case.

Images released by the German press show passengers next to the platform after the accident and at least one partially derailed car. Passengers aboard the trains told the Merkur newspaper that they heard a loud bang and were thrown forward. More than 200 people, including first responders and police, were called.

The service operator revealed on its official Twitter page that rescue services and police are working between the stations of Höllriegelskreuth and Wolfratshausen, and confirmed that the railway between those stations is closed.

According to local radio, two S-Bahn trains almost collided in the same area last August, but the two drivers managed to stop in time to avoid a tragedy.