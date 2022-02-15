Musician dies after falling off stage and hitting his head at party house in Santarém | Santarém and Region

A 62-year-old man died after losing his balance and falling off the stage of a party house in Santarém, western Pará. José Maria dos Santos Guimarães was a musician and was singing at a concert when he lost his balance, fell and hit his head. The accident took place in the early hours of Monday (14).
According to a reporter from the 94 FMAlcindo Lima, the musician had finished a presentation and was coming down from the stage when he lost his balance and the accident occurred.
The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was triggered, but upon arriving at the scene, the death was found. Then the Legal Medical Institute was called to remove the body.
According to the Civil Police, a survey of the crime scene with a corpse was requested to discover the circumstances in which the death occurred, as well as removal, legal necropsy that must indicate the cause of death, in addition to the toxicological examination.
Upon receipt of the expertise, the necessary measures will be taken to establish all the circumstances in which the fact occurred.
Member of the Pulga Block
Zé Maria was one of the drummers of Bloco da Pulga, one of the biggest entities in the history of Santarém carnival. According to family members, the passion for music already surpassed 3 decades, period that the musician worked in the city.
On social media, Bloco da Pulga issued a note lamenting the death of Zé Maria.
Zé Maria died at dawn this Monday (14) in Santarém — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks