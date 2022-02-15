Natalia cries after discord game and alleged aggression by Maria

This is the online version for this Tuesday’s edition (2/15) of the Splash TV newsletter, your daily summary of the best coverage of BBB 22. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register up here.

Yesterday’s game of discord was complicated for Natalia, who, once again, was the big target among the participants of “BBB 22”. After being the most voted in the formation of the wall, the nail designer was also the most ‘accused’ during the dynamic and victim of what part of the public saw as an aggression. During the night, she showed that she was very shaken by the situation.

How was the game

The accuser would choose a plaque, explain the reason, and then Tadeu would ask the rest of the house whether or not they all agreed with the accusation. If the majority chose yes, the accused carried a bucket of water. If the majority chose no, the accuser would bring a bucket of water. Natália was accused by eight brothers: Eslovênia, who chose the name “best with her mouth shut” to describe her sister; Tiago Abravanel, who chose the “play victim” sign; Maria, who chose the “unpleasant” sign; Vinícius, who chose the “arrogant” sign; Eliezer who also opted for the “arrogant” sign; Larissa, who chose “no personality”; Lucas, who opted for the “weak in the game” sign and, finally, Brunna, who chose the “no personality” sign.

Aggression?

In Maria’s turn during the game, the sister ‘won’ and was able to throw the water at Natália. When approaching the miner, Maria threw the water and, in the end, dropped the bucket on her sister’s head. Quickly, Natália signaled: “You can’t just hit the bucket on the head, right?”. Maria then apologized. The actress tried to continue the dynamic and was interrupted by Tadeu: “No, wait a little while we’re going to take a break”. On Twitter, the action was criticized by users, and the sister’s name became the most talked about subject on the platform. Many called for her expulsion.

Globe posture

After the hurried break, Tadeu Schmidt told the audience that it was necessary to ask a “very important” question and addressed the brothers. “Attention, we need to resolve an issue here now. Maria, you were very careless when you threw water on Natália and ended up hitting Natália on the head”. “It slipped out of my hand,” replied the actress. The presenter then asked Natalia if ‘everything was ok with her’. “It’s ok, but I felt a little aggressive. But it’s ok”, replied the nail designer. Tadeu just warned the brothers to be more careful and continued with the game. For Splash columnist Fefito, the network was wrong to downplay the episode.

Vent

After being targeted so much, Natália showed Linn da Quebrada how shaken she was with everything that has happened. It all started when the artist asked the contestant if she was standing right in front of the people who voted for her. “I didn’t want to break down in that moment. Like, there’s no shame in crying in front of people. It’s because it’s the third wall, I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, we did it,'” she said. “I feel a very strong mark in wanting me to destabilize myself and I don’t want to feel defeated, I don’t want to allow myself that feeling. I don’t want to allow myself the victim situation that I’m going to for the third time, that’s why I I get ‘possessed'”, he lamented.

Was Maria aggressive or not with Natalia in the discord game?

Jade x Arthur

new brothers

Out of the house

