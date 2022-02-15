NATO urges Russia to prove intent to ease tensions

The secretary general of the western military alliance NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, acknowledged that Russia may be showing signs of seeking a diplomatic solution amid a military buildup on the border with Ukraine, but urged that Moscow demonstrate its willingness to act.

“There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy must continue. This gives reason for cautious optimism. But so far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground on the Russian side,” Stoltenberg told reporters today ahead of a two-day meeting that will bring together , in Brussels, NATO defense ministers.

Thousands of Russian soldiers are concentrated on the borders with Ukraine, but today the Ministry of Defense announced the withdrawal of some troops that were stationed on the border with Ukraine. It is the first sign that Moscow is pulling back from the crisis with Western countries, which has persisted since late 2021.

Shortly thereafter, Russia’s Northern Fleet announced the start of military exercises with more than 20 ships in the Barents Sea.

“Russia has amassed an unprecedented fighting force in and around Ukraine since the Cold War. Everything is ready for a new attack. But Russia still has time to walk away from the crisis, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution”, added Stoltenberg, who called the current situation “the most serious security crisis we have faced in Europe for decades”.

Since December, Russia has sent more than 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent invasion of the country.

Russia has always denied the hypothesis, but demands certain guarantees for its security, starting with the promise that Ukraine will not be accepted as a member state of NATO.

Russia: US gave positive response to some proposals

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States and NATO had given “positive responses” to some of Moscow’s proposals on “the security” of the country amid the crisis with Ukraine.

“The West eventually responded when it realized that we were seriously discussing the need for radical changes in the security field. Their response was positive on some of the initiatives they had long been rejecting,” Lavrov said.

* With AFP, Ansa and Reuters