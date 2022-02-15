Neon is the new Brazilian unicorn, after receiving an investment of R$ 1.6 billion

Fintech Neon announced this Monday (14) that it has become the newest Brazilian unicorn – the name given to startups that reach a market valuation of at least US$ 1 billion.

The status came after a series D round of US$300 million (R$1.6 billion at the current price), carried out by the Spanish bank BBVA. “The investment takes place amidst a context of unprecedented technological disruption, with solid growth of digital and innovative models especially among financial services. In addition to a clear commitment to innovation, the investment allows BBVA to gain exposure to Brazilian retail banking, one of the markets with the greatest potential in the world,” the bank wrote in a statement about the investment.

Neon was created in 2016. The digital bank provides financial services to individuals and small businesses, such as free digital accounts, personal loans, and debit and credit cards.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

wanted by From Zero to Topentrepreneurship brand InfoMoney, fintech did not disclose its exact assessment of the round. Neon says it became a unicorn for “some time” – but the announcement of that status was only made with this Monday’s round. Neon said in its own statement to have 15 million customers, and that its revenue grew three times in 2021. Per month, there would be more than BRL 5.8 billion in transactions.

read more

Brazil won 10 unicorns in 2021. See which were the billionaire startups of the year

BBVA took a 29.7% stake in Neon after the series D. It is worth remembering that BBVA has been betting on digital banking since 2018, when it invested in the business through the venture capital fund Propel. BBVA has already bet on other banks with a technological proposal around the world, such as the British Atom Bank and the German Solarisbank.

Neon has raised BRL 3.7 billion from investors since 2016, the fintech said in its own statement. In addition to BBVA, other financial services companies that contributed to the digital bank were Banco Votorantim and PayPal. Among the investment managers are names such as BlackRock (which has in its innovation portfolio companies such as the Indian Paytm payments company and the American automobile company). Rivian Electric), General Atlantic (Gympass, Hotmart, Quinto Andar) and Vulcan Capital (Loft, Wildlife).

Neon’s next steps

Neon will invest the money raised in marketing, product, technology and cash. The new launches will be based on a proprietary intelligence for granting credit, called Democredit. The fintech stated that its objective is to be “the main partner of the Brazilian worker”. 88% of its 15 million customers are from classes C, D and E. The expectation for this year is “more than doubling revenue”.

“We want to reach more Brazilians, contributing to the reduction of inequality and making a difference in their lives. Neon will continue to grow rapidly and deliver its purpose”, wrote Pedro Conrade, founder of Neon, in the BBVA statement.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

From Zero to Top

Every week a new success story in the business world:

Related