Neon raises BRL 1.6 billion in series D round with BBVA

One of the pioneers in the space of digital accounts in the Brazilian market, Neon is gaining more momentum to gain ground in this market. And the new breath comes through a billionaire check, from outside the country.

The company has just announced a fundraising of R$ 1.6 billion (US$ 300 million) in a series D round with BBVA, involving a 21.7% stake in Brazilian fintech. With the stake it already held in the operation, since 2018, through its venture capital fund Propel, the bank reaches a total stake of 29.7% in the Brazilian fintech, which evaluates the business, with the transaction adjustments , at around US$ 1.6 billion.

With the new injection of funds, Neon reaches a total of R$ 3.7 billion raised since its foundation, in 2016. The last round before funding with BBVA came in September 2020, with an investment of R$ 1.6 billion led by General Atlantic, with participation from investors such as BlackRock, Vulcan Capital, PayPal Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst.

“With BBVA’s support and global experience in digitization and credit, we will make even greater advances,” said Pedro Conrade, founder of Neon, in a statement about the new round. Chairman of the Board of BBVA, Carlos Torres, in turn, added:

“Neon proved to have an offer connected to the financial needs of Brazilians, as demonstrated by its customer acquisition numbers”, he said. “In addition, it has the capacity to continue growing rapidly, in addition to having the potential to launch products very quickly, in a market with as much potential as Brazil.”

Neon’s plan is to apply the new features in technology, marketing and products. On this last front, one of the priorities is to develop and launch offers on its platform called Democredit, for granting credit.

Another area that should be a destination for part of the cash reinforcement is acquisitions. In January of this year, Neon announced, for example, the purchase of the financial company Biorc, its fourth agreement since it started its inorganic strategy, in 2019, with the incorporation of MEI Fácil.

In 2021, Neon tripled in size, reaching 15 million customers, 88% of which belong to the C, D and E classes. For this year, the expectation is to more than double its revenue. The company handles more than R＄ 5.8 billion per month in transactions.