New Hospital Materno Infantil da Unimed Fortaleza is scheduled to open on May 13

The new management of Unimed Fortaleza expects to open the new Maternal-Infant Hospital on May 13, starting with Pediatrics. The obstetric and neonatal part is scheduled for August this year. And the equipment already moves hiring in the Health sector, with selection processes until March.

About the subject









The information is from Marcos Aragão, a doctor specializing in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, who was hailed as the new president of the cooperative for the period from 2022 to 2026.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

In his first press conference, he detailed the plans of the new management, such as the hospital, one of the projects that was already considered the “baby” of the former president of the cooperative, Dr. Elias Leite.

The Maternal and Child Hospital will have a total area of ​​28 thousand square meters (m²). The unit is located in the Guararapes neighborhood, in the southern region of Fortaleza, and will have 174 beds, with most of the demands aimed at maternal and child audiences. The completion of the project will free up beds currently allocated at the Unimed Hospital.

The initial forecast to start services was at the end of 2021, but, according to Unimed Fortaleza, the date was adjusted to 2022 due to the interruption of works between March and May 2020, due to the stoppage of civil construction activities in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the adjustments made to the project. In addition, the work went through a fire in May of last year, which reached the last two floors of the construction.

About the subject









The equipment will have a structure with a Surgical Center, Imaging Center, Laboratory and Emergency. With the new venture, the availability of beds for the maternal and child care line of the Unimed Fortaleza network will increase by 50% and for the neonatal ICU it will increase twice (100%). As for the number of beds for pediatric ICUs, the increase will be 150%.

After the inauguration of the new hospital unit, all Unimed Hospital services aimed at pregnant women, newborns and children will migrate to the Materno Infantil Hospital.

In the area of ​​Pediatrics, the hospital will have emergency care, clinical and surgical hospitalization, outpatient and pediatric surgery and pediatric and neonatal ICU.

For women’s health care, there will be an emergency, gynecological and obstetric hospitalization, a humanized delivery center. To serve these audiences, the unit will have a surgical center, a natural birth center, an imaging center and a laboratory.

With information from reporter Adriano Queiroz

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags