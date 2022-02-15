New Xbox Game Pass games for late February 2022 have been leaked

During these last few months, new Xbox Game Pass games were leaked hours before they were announced by Microsoft itself. So now, with the first round, user Billbil-kun has leaked the new Xbox Game Pass games for late February 2022 through Dealabs.

Although, from Windows Club We’ve already anticipated some of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout this month of February, but now, as you can see below, these would be all the new Xbox Game Pass games for late February 2022, which is likely to be confirmed. in the next few hours.

Total War Warhammer III (PC Game Pass) – February 17

Embark on strategic campaigns across the mortal lands and beyond… to the Chaos Realm itself! Gather your strength and enter a dimension of mind-blowing horror where the fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your demons… or will you conquer them?

RoboQuest

Roboquest is a Roguelite FPS set in a scorched future world. You’re a rebooted Guardian, ready to kick metal’s ass! Fight with your friend or alone and annihilate hordes of lethal bots in ever-changing environments.

Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)

Game Day is in Madden NFL 22. Everything you love about the NFL is in every mode with NEW Dynamic Game Day. Strategize for a match in the revamped Franchise mode, battle it out in Play Now or compete online in MUT. You will always feel the dynamic effect of game day in Madden NFL 22.

Super Mega Baseball 3

Boost your score in a relaxed game or test your reflexes in this refined baseball simulator. The third part of the series includes new Franchise and League Online modes, as well as significant graphical improvements.

Galactic Civilizations III