New York Times Compares Monark to Joe Rogan, Says Podcaster Asked Newspaper to Say He’s Not a Nazi | Pop & Art

The New York Times compared, in an article published this Sunday (13), the Brazilian podcaster Monark to the American Joe Rogan.

The publication begins the article with a brief summary of what “may be the description of both Rogan, an American comedian who became a podcaster, and Monark, the gamer who became a podcaster and is ‘the Brazilian version of Joe Rogan'”:

“He is perhaps the most popular podcaster in the country. He broadcasts hour-long interviews, often with public figures. And he is now in the midst of a firestorm over his comments,” the paper says.

Joe Rogan: Lies and Prejudices of the Podcaster That Made Neil Young Ask to Leave Spotify

Who is Monark: before defending the existence of a Nazi party, presenter went from youtuber to podcaster

A few weeks ago, Rogan’s show prompted protests from artists who do not agree with Spotify maintaining a podcast with misinformation and lies about Covid-19. Musician Neil Young was the first to demand that Spotify take down his music. Rogan’s statement that caused the artist to leave the platform echoes misinformation about vaccines.

Monark, on the other hand, was heavily criticized for a comment that said that “there should be a Nazi party recognized by law” in Monday’s edition (7) of the podcast, in which Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) and Tabata Amaral (PSB) participated. On Tuesday (8), he apologized and said he was drunk. On the same day, he was disconnected from the Flow Podcast.

In the article, the NYT states that Monark modeled the podcast “Flow” based on Rogan’s project and currently finds himself in a similar situation to his idol.

“I am being destroyed for defending an idea that is constitutional in the United States. I am not a Nazi,” Monark told the newspaper. “Please write that you can notice that I’m not.”

Throughout the article, the NYT still talks about the culture of virtual cancellation and cites the names of personalities who made controversial comments, such as writer JK Rowling and comedian Dave Chappelle.

“We have a political movement that believes it’s on patrol to censor anyone who has a thought that looks like something they’re against. It’s a patrol without borders,” Monark declared.

In the end, the newspaper also mentions that Monark’s next step is a new podcast. “And if he can dream, a cameo on Rogan’s show. ‘It would be a tremendous honor to speak with him,’ he says. ‘I need some international help.’