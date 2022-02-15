next-gen version may arrive today (15)

[Atualização — 10:28] Shortly after appearing on the Microsoft platform, the Dutch Xbox account on Twitter burned the start and ended up confirming that the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 will, in fact, be released this Monday (15) — along with a demo of free evaluation. The post has since been deleted, but users of the social network were quick on the trigger:

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen patch will launch today together with a free trial according to an official Xbox Netherlands post that went up early https://t.co/FJjW3UUcqe — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 15, 2022

[Fim da atualização]

Last Monday (14), CD Projekt RED announced that it will make a broadcast dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 this Tuesday (15), at 12 pm (Brasilia time). That said, the chances of the futuristic RPG releasing later today for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are high as the next-gen version is already showing up around.

According to a post on Reddit, corroborated by Tom Warren in twitter, the title has been added to the Xbox Live “Game Enhanced” list — similar subscription to PS Plus. The Verge journalist was answered by the Polish studio itself on social media afterwards — waving to the possibility that the new version will actually arrive today (or very soon).

Damn, cyberpunk update might also drop tomorrow along with the stream, considering how it’s already showing in store as the optimized next gen console version 😄😄🙏 from cyberpunkgame

Finally, according to SteamDB, a website that tracks Steam files on PC, CDPR updated the version of the game used for quality control last Monday (14).

In November 2021, the Polish studio confirmed that it would release the futuristic RPG for the next generation in Q1 2022 with a “major update”. Despite this, the arrival of the PS5 version for this Tuesday (15) has not yet was confirmed — so it’s best to keep an eye on the broadcast.

PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 Found in PSN Database

To further reinforce this possibility, at the end of January the Twitter profile “PlayStation Game Size” found some files from the PlayStation 5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the PSN directory. Check out the details!