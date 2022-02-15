Neymar is related and returns to PSG against Real Madrid; see the probable attack of the french team

Brazilian has not entered the field since November 2021 and is again an option for Mauricio Pochettino, but should start on the bench

After missing nearly three months due to injury, Neymar is back in the roster Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian was listed for the first time since November last year and will face the Real Madrid in this Tuesday (15)at 17:00 (from Brasília), for the round of 16 of the Champions Leaguein the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has not been on the field since November 28, when suffered an ankle ligament injury in match against Saint-Étienne fur French Championship. Since then, he has been missing in 13 PSG games and two Brazilian Team.

Due to his lack of game rhythm, Neymar should start the match on the bench and enter the second half depending on coach Mauricio Pochettino. PSG’s starting attacking trio must be Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

With Neymar back, the French team’s only major absence to face Real Madrid will be the defender Sergio Ramos, idol at the merengue club, where he was four-time European champion. The return game of the match, at the Santiago Bernabéu, will be on the March, 9.