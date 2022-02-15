No hassle! 11 tactics that make aerobic training at home more enjoyable – 02/14/2022

With the pandemic, many people joined home training and invested in equipment to exercise. But having a treadmill, exercise bike, or elliptical is not always a guarantee of a physically active life. After the initial excitement, many people see these devices turn into “clothes hangers” or accumulate dust in the garage.

For this not to happen, it is very important to invest in dynamic activities, vary training and bet on other tactics that help to ward off the monotony of cardiovascular training — which naturally tends to be a repetitive activity. Here’s what you can do to make cardio at home more enjoyable — or less boring.

Bet on interval training

Running (or pedaling, rowing, etc.) at the same speed makes the exercise monotonous and you keep counting the minutes (which never pass!) for the workout to end. Investing in interval activities tends to change that feeling.

Challenging and dynamic, interval training alternates periods of high-intensity exercise interspersed with rest (which can be stopped or exercised more lightly). Example: after running (or cycling) 5 minutes to warm up your body, you can do 10 sets of 2 minutes running fast and 1 minute walking. The variation in effort will make you not even realize that 30 minutes of training have passed (not including the warm-up).

You can even vary the stimuli of interval activities. In a workout, for example, do shorter sets, at higher speed; in another he performs longer sets with moderate speed; in another you perform sets in which you maintain speed, but increase the load of the bike or the elliptical (or the incline on the treadmill).

As interval training is more demanding than continuous training, it is important to seek guidance from a physical education professional to adjust the intensity of the exercise. Also avoid doing this type of activity on consecutive days to allow your body to recover properly.

Image: iStock

Build exercise circuits

Another way to make training more dynamic is to invest in circuits — and that still has the advantage of working resistance and strength in the same exercise session.

For example, you can do a circuit where you do 5 minutes of cardio (bike, treadmill, elliptical, rowing), then do 12 push-ups, 15 sit-ups and 10 squats. When you finish the sequence, you rest for one minute and repeat the series of exercises until you complete the circuit four times.

It is possible to set up circuits with all kinds of exercises that you can do at home. Talk to a physical education professional to organize your training routine and set a number of repetitions and sets suitable for your fitness level and training goals.

Set goals (or remember them)

You probably had a goal in mind when you decided to buy cardio equipment, be it burning calories, improving your physical and mental health, or simply not wasting time going to the gym. Bringing this back to mind regularly — or creating new goals — can be an incentive not to abandon the investment.

But you have to be careful when setting goals: make sure they are really possible to achieve. Setting a goal to lose 30 kg or run a marathon (42 km) in a month, things that are practically impossible in a short period, will only make you disappointed for not seeing results and lose motivation.

Another thing that helps with motivation is having short and challenging goals that go beyond results that take time (such as losing weight) or are not easily noticeable (such as being healthier). For example: set a goal to train on your device at least three times a week; or each week increase total training calorie expenditure by 50 calories or training time by X minutes.

Also try to record each of your workouts in a spreadsheet or app. Thus, you have a memorial to follow your progress in training, which usually goes unnoticed on a daily basis. This can help both for setting new goals and as an effective fuel on days of discouragement — because seeing how you evolve will give you strength not to give up and lose everything you’ve conquered.

Image: iStock

Plan your training week in advance

More than scripting the step by step to get the goals set down on paper, planning the training week in advance is a way to make physical activity incorporated into your routine. With time and activities set in your schedule, the risk of you ending up putting your cardio machine off for later—and forgetting about it—is significantly reduced.

According to experts consulted by the Live well, ideally, this plan should be set up with professional help, so that specific factors such as body mass and medical history are taken into account. A golden tip, especially for beginners, is to always have at least one day of rest between workouts to allow the body to recover properly. More experienced athletes can do exercises on consecutive days, as long as they alternate strong and weak workouts.

Have a fixed time to train

When having exercise equipment at home, it’s very common to think: “When I have some time, I’ll train”. But then the day goes by, obligations arise, other activities are more interesting than exercise (playing with the kids, marathoning your favorite series, watching the D series of the Brazilian Championship, etc.) and training is for tomorrow.

Don’t let that happen and already “block” a time when you will fulfill the commitment to training, no matter what happens. If you have difficulty fitting exercise into your schedule, a tip is to try to wake up a few minutes earlier and do physical activity first thing in the morning, at a time that is not occupied by another activity. The morning period has another aspect in its favor: the risk of being less willing to exercise is greater in the late afternoon or evening. We’re not saying working out at the end of the day is bad. He’s great too. The best time to train is the one that fits into your routine.

Image: iStock

Follow online training programs (and seek guidance)

Training at home is no excuse to be without expert guidance: currently, there are numerous options for platforms to exercise remotely – collectively or individually, free or paid, live or on demand.

Following a program designed by a physical education professional is an incentive not only to prevent your equipment from becoming a decoration of the room, but also helps to do the exercises correctly and, thus, avoid injuries. The different training possibilities offered will also bring more dynamism to your routine.

If possible, seek personalized guidance. A professional in the area will be able to adjust the training to your reality and optimize the results. And, if you are looking for training inspiration on the internet, prioritize content produced by experts (and not influencers without training in physical education, for example), in order to avoid frustrations.

Invest in interactive tools

Home aerobic training doesn’t have to be a totally solitary practice surrounded by walls. Today there are programs that simulate real roads and streets in running or indoor cycling training, such as Zwift and Rouvy. These virtual tools also make it possible to participate in collective activities — and even online competitions.

That is, you will run or cycle indoors, but with the possibility of seeing (on the television or computer screen) new places and “other people”.

train with company

If the “virtual collective training” doesn’t please you, try to invite a family member or friend to take turns using the aerobic equipment with you. In addition to being an incentive to maintain consistency, team training is often more fun than training alone — and one person can push the other to overcome inertia.

You can organize yourself as follows: one does aerobic training while the other does strength exercises (squats, lunges, push-ups, planks, sit-ups, raises or curls using elastic bands or even household objects), and then switch places.

Image: iStock

Watch series, movies or listen to podcasts

This tactic is not new, but it always works! Audiovisual productions are great training “companions”, very effective to ward off monotony: bet on music, video clips, series, movies, podcasts.

The topic is up to you — it doesn’t necessarily have to be sports content. By the time you realize it, your training will be over.

respect your limits

Especially if you are a beginner. Starting an aerobic training routine with a very high intensity can cause you to feel a lot of fatigue and muscle pain, going days without being able to exercise again. Then it’s hard to make exercise a habit.

In the adaptation phase, take it easy and respect your rhythm. The most important thing is to maintain a training frequency with the devices. It can’t be repeated too often: having expert guidance will help you find the right intensity.

Remember the benefits of practice

Five million deaths a year could be avoided if the population around the world were more active, according to the WHO (World Health Organization). The entity recommends that adults do 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity per week — or 75 to 150 minutes of intense physical activity, when there is no medical contraindication.

Preventing and controlling heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer are among the benefits of regular training. Not only that: moving the body can also reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve learning and general well-being. With regard to aerobic training, cardiorespiratory capacity is one of the most strengthened. That is, you will have more breath for everything in your day to day.

Sometimes, a good dose of information — which may even be stuck on post-its on training devices, such as daily reminders — can be just what you need to keep from using your equipment.

SOURCES: Ary Gomes Filhophysical education professional and associate professor at the CVA (Centro Acadêmico de Vitória) at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco); Carol Borbaa physical education professional and one of the main online trainers in Brazil; Luciano Sales Pradophysical education professional, technical-scientific director of the CTE (Sports Training Center) at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) and associate professor at UFMG; Marcelo Bichels Leitaocardiologist specializing in sports medicine and scientific director of SBMEE (Brazilian Society of Exercise and Sports Medicine); Paulo Zogaibphysician specializing in sports medicine and exercise physiology, and head of the Sports Medicine Outpatient Clinic at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo); Ricardo Lapa, a physical education professional and personal trainer at the head of the Foguete online gym, which has more than 40,000 students in 20 countries; and Tiago Lazzaretti Fernandes, sports doctor, orthopedist at the Hospital das Clínicas at FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine at the University of São Paulo) and scientific coordinator of the Center for Exercise and Sports Medicine at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.