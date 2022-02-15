Nota Fiscal Paulista: deadline to redeem R$ 7.9 million in credits released in February 2021 ends this Tuesday; see how to do | São Paulo

Consumers registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista have until this Tuesday (15) to redeem the credits that complete one year. You amounts released in February 2021 and which are not used by consumers will be canceled and returned to the State Treasury.

According to the State Department of Finance and Planning, there are R$ 7.9 million in credits that have not yet been used and are subject to cancellation this month.

To transfer funds to a checking or savings account, simply use the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista or access the website portal.fazenda.sp.gov.br/servicos/nfp, enter the CPF/CNPJ, the registered password and request the desired option. The amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days.

See the step-by-step guide on how to redeem credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista

Since last year, the government of SP has reduced the period available for redemption of amounts from five years to 12 months after the amount is released by the Secretary of Finance.

The minimum amount for transfer to a bank account in the normal financial system is BRL 0.99 (click here to understand the change)

About the São Paulo Invoice

Nota Fiscal Paulista is a system in the state of São Paulo that generates credits for consumers who, at the time of issuance of the invoice, choose to enter the CPF.

Thus, the program seeks to prevent companies from evading taxes. For the consumer, in addition to the credits, the invoices generate tickets that are drawn monthly.

According to the Treasury Department, between individuals and condominiums, 600 tickets are drawn every month. Each month, a person wins R$ 1 million with the winning invoice drawing. Another 500 tickets are raffled monthly with a value of R$ 1 thousand.

See the questions and answers:

1- Does the Nota Fiscal Paulista system still exist?

Yes, Nota Fiscal Paulista was created by law in 2007, to encourage responsible consumption and the generation of invoices by the commerce, with sales that follow the legislation in force and the collection of taxes.

The system is still in effect and consumers can ask for the CPF to be included in the invoices they issue for purchases. For this, it is necessary to have a registration in the system through the CPF, e-mail and password. (click here to register or access the invoices in your registration).

In 2021, a project authored by Governor João Doria (PSDB) changed the maximum period for redeeming the amounts, which now has as a limit the period of one year for the consumer to access the system and recover the credits received through invoices or through sweepstakes.

The consumer must wait for the seller to send the invoices to the Treasury Department, which calculates the ICMS that will be paid by the companies. In the month following the payment, the credits generated in the consumer’s accounts in the system will also be automatically calculated, generating a balance or not for redemption.

The system also generates credit for entities that collect invoices and benefit from these credits.

Yes, for individuals, there are 600 monthly draws. Every month, 1 ticket is raffled with the value of R$ 1 million among individuals and condominiums.

For security reasons, the government says, the names of the winners do not appear on the website. The Farm sends an email notifying the consumer, but recommends that people regularly access the system to monitor whether or not they have been drawn.

Monthly draws for individuals and condominiums​:

1 prize of BRL 1 million * (In December, this award will be worth BRL 2 million)

4 prizes of R$ 500 thousand

10 prizes of BRL 100,000

15 prizes of BRL 50,000

20 prizes of R$ 10 thousand

50 prizes of R$ 5 thousand

500 prizes of R$ 1 thousand

5- How to participate in the sweepstakes?

To participate in the sweepstakes, the consumer who asks for the Nota Fiscal Paulista must register on the program’s website and adhere to the regulation.

Subscriptions until the 25th of each month allow participation in the following month. When logging in with a password, you can check in the “draws” tab if you are registered and have already accepted.

Once the process is done, there is no need to repeat it – inclusion in the following draws is automatic, generating, every month, tickets based on the invoices issued. For every R$100 in purchases, you are entitled to an electronic ticket to compete.