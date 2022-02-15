Nota Paulista has R$ 7.9 million due today; learn to rescue – News

THE São Paulo Invoice has R$ 7.9 million due this Tuesday (15). The amount was released in February 2021 and can only be redeemed until today. Registered consumers can transfer program credits to their current or savings account.

The credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista remain available to participants for one year, counting from the release, and can be used at any time within that period. After this period, the credits return to the State Treasury.

Therefore, it is important to make the consultation every month to check the balance and redeem the amount. To transfer the resources, simply use the official application (app) of Nota Fiscal Paulista on your tablet or smartphone, enter the CPF/CNPJ and password registered and request the desired option.





Those who prefer can access the website of Sefaz-SP (Secretariat of Finance and Planning of São Paulo) portal.fazenda.sp.gov.br. The minimum transfer amount is BRL 0.99. In both options, the amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days. There is also the possibility of allocating the credits for abatement of the IPVA (Tax on Motor Vehicle Property).

According to the secretariat, the transfer of amounts can only be made to banks that are part of the CIP (Interbank Payment Chamber). Therefore, credits cannot be made through Pix or digital banks.

“In search of operational efficiency and cost reduction, the secretariat found in the initial balance of customer service that consumers of Nota Fiscal Paulista use their current accounts in large retail banks. Therefore, Sefaz-SP prioritizes the banks that have the highest volume of monthly transfers, since the implementation of this system implies a high cost of systems development by the interested banks”, explains in a note the secretary.



