nutritionist explains the strategy that promotes weight loss and cognitive improvement

Who watches theBBB 22” and see Jade Picon eating bread, guava, cream crackeramong other disregarded “fitness” foods, you can’t imagine that outside the reality show, the digital influencer follows intermittent fasting and an extremely regulated diet.











© Reproduction/Globo

Reproduction / Globe





+ Experts clarify eating disorders, a topic that gained prominence at BBB 22

+ Understand the practice of covering the belly button, adopted by Jade Picon for energy protection

“Out there [do programa] My diet is very regulated. I fast for 16 hours every day. Just lunch and dinner”, revealed Jade in a conversation with the other brothers, saying that she always eats salad and protein, but she allowed herself to leave the diet during confinement, because eating makes her happy.

The influencer’s biotype can make some people question their need for fasting and food restriction, but such a strategy can benefit both the slimming how much the weight controlsays nutritionist Gabrielle Ferreira. “The difference for those who want to lose weight is that there should always be caloric restriction, even on those days when you are not fasting. In order to maintain weight, the ideal is to have a balance — for example: fast one day and eat a little more the next day — so the total caloric balance is stable and weight maintenance takes place”, he declared.

In addition to the aesthetic results, the Jade Picon diet is beneficial for health. According to the expert, intermittent fasting, when well indicated and accompanied by a nutritionisthelps in weight loss, cognitive improvementconcentration, lipid profile, insulin resistance, in addition to preventing metabolic diseases and cancer.

Although it seems simple, the strategy must be well instructed by a professional and respect individual needs, since the realization on your own can be accompanied by the reduced intake of protein or vitamins and minerals, resulting in loss of muscle mass or nutritional deficiencies.

Everything you need to know about the Jade Picon Diet

Physical exercises are also part of the influencer’s routine, and being fasting at these times is not harmful. “There is no lack of energy, as long as the rest of the day’s diet has adequate macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins and fats). To train in the morning on an empty stomach, it is necessary to have a dinner with adequate amounts of carbohydrates”, explains the nutritionist.

Gabrielle points out that the low carb diet is also part of Jade’s nutritional strategy. The practice aims to reduce the amount of carbohydrates, especially simple ones (breads, pasta, sugar and flour). However, aligning it with fasting requires attention. In this case, carbohydrates should not be excluded from the diet, but reduced in calculated amounts, accompanied by the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

How to follow the Jade Picon Diet

Performing the same strategy as the participant of “BBB 22” does not mean having the same physical result. After all, fasting is not fundamental, it is just one of several nutritional strategies that exist. Furthermore, the benefits of the practice cannot be generalized.

“To lose weight we must restrict calories, and to maintain weight we must have balanced caloric intake and energy expenditure. We can use several strategies for this, all based on caloric restriction: low carb, high-protein, ketogenic or fat-restricted diets. Each person will adapt better to one”, he explains. Gabrielle.

For fans, the nutritionist recommends breaking the fast with healthy foods, such as protein and good fats. She also warns that, at that moment, having the meal only with carbohydrate sources can result in discomfort, due to the peak of blood glucose.

Finally, the specialist reinforces the existence of several intermittent fasting protocolstherefore, consulting a qualified professional is essential to have personalized guidance, according to individual needs.