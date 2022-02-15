Oi customers will be able to pay up to 5 times more for services

The sale of Oi to the companies Tim, Vivo and Claro can cost customers a lot. In short, Idec (Institute of Consumer Protection) claims that Cade’s approval for the purchase of the company did not bring legal guarantees to customers. Therefore, those who requested cheaper services from Oi may no longer be guaranteed the lowest price when they are migrated to other operators.

In short, the Idec survey points out that Oi’s customers will be able to pay up to 5 times more in plans and internet and mobile data packages. According to Anatel, Oi’s consumers will be able to choose the plan and operator of their choice during operator migration.

Therefore, they will not be required to hire a specific plan from the new operator and must be informed at least 30 days before about the termination or change of the plan. Furthermore, the agency did not comment on the price increase that Oi’s consumers may face with the change of operator.

For Procon-SP, the consumer must be respected and the payment conditions provided for in the current contract must be maintained. According to the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez:

“The change of service provider without authorization or agreement of the consumer, in principle, prevents the conditions of the contract from being changed. It is necessary to pay attention to the validity of this contract and its closing clauses. If there is a change in the existing framework, to the detriment of the consumer, he must complain”.

Finally, a study by Idec, which analyzed the prices of 16 plans from Oi, Tim, Vivo and Claro between October and November 2021, shows Oi skyrocketing when it comes to low prices. Check it out below:

Prices per GB – Prepaid plans in São Paulo

operator Hi Alive sure Tim Plan 15 GB

for BRL 15 4 GB

for BRL 19.99 6 GB

for BRL 29.99 8 GB

for BRL 15 Price per GB BRL 1 BRL 4.99 BRL 4.99 BRL 1.89

Prices per GB – Postpaid plans in the 50 GB range in São Paulo

operator Hi Alive sure Tim Plan 50 GB for R$ 49.99 53 GB for R$ 139.99 60 GB for R$ 119.99 50 GB for BRL 124.99 Price per GB BRL 0.99 BRL 2.64 BRL 1.99 BRL 2.49

Source: Idec

