On her first day, Larissa distributes nine controversial emojis on Queridómetro

On his first day at BBB 22’s house, Larissa already showed what it came for in the Queridometro. The Pernambuco woman did not skimp on controversial emojis. Gustavowith whom he shared the Glass House, was also contemplated by his sister with a bomb.

Earlier, talking in the kitchen with Barbarian, Lina and Jessi, the new sister showed dissatisfaction with the fact that the curitibano “cuts” all the time and is not a good listener. “I’m kind of annoyed with Gustavo”, declared the Pernambuco native. Lina laughs and replies: “I noticed a little bit”. Jessilane also says: “I understand, but I keep silent”.

Larissa continues: “He always interrupts me, you know? It’s as if only he knew about things, you know?”. Linn da Quebrada agrees. “That kind of shocks him. Because I like to talk and listen. And he just talks, but doesn’t listen”, criticizes Larissa.

Larissa talked about Gustavo in the kitchen: "He's very invasive. (…) When he arrived I was like 'I don't know if I'm going to get along very well', but I try to keep a good relationship"

The new sister continues: “He is very invasive. (…) When he arrived I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to get along very well’, but I try to keep a good relationship”, declared Larissa. Barbara said that she noticed the new sister’s energy decreasing in the Glass House.

Understand to whom and which emojis Larissa distributes on Queridómetro

In addition to her former partner in the Glass House, Larissa also distributed bombs to the following confinement colleagues: Arthur AguiarDouglas SilvaJade PiconMaria and Pedro Scooby.

The Pernambuco woman still gave the plant emoji to lais and Lucas and from angry to bricked up Natalia. Gustavo, in turn, gave heart to all his new confinement colleagues.