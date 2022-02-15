Ontario suspends proof of covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Doug Ford said the move was not due to the protests











© Provided by RedeTV!

Reproduction / Social networks





This Monday (14th), the Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, announced that it will suspend the requirement of proof of vaccination against covid-19 from March 1st.

Also according to Ford, the measure is not a consequence of the protests of recent weeks, but because it is safe. “Let me be very clear: we are moving in this direction because it is safe to do so. Today’s announcement is not because of what is happening in Ottawa or Windsor, but despite that,” he said.

the province of Canada should also remove the 50% capacity limit in restaurants, however, the schedule to stop requiring the use of masks in public places has not yet been released.

Manifestations

Several protesters blocked several crossings along the US-Canada border and disrupted the economies of both countries, in protest of the restrictions of the pandemic.

“We need law and order. Our country is at risk now. It’s not just happening here in Ottawa, but it’s happening in Alberta and British Columbia. We will not accept it,” declared the prime minister.

This Monday, traffic was reopened on the Ambassador Bridge, after the police removed the last protesters.

See too!

>>> National research network on covid-19 presents a balance of actions

>>> Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately

>>> Deadline for renegotiation of Fies will be from March 7 to August 31

Watch the videos and subscribe to the RedeTV channel! on Youtube