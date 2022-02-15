Oscar creates category to award favorite movie on Twitter

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Monday (14) the creation of a new unofficial category for the 2022 Oscars that will reward the audience’s favorite movie on Twitter. The winner will be announced on the day of the ceremony, scheduled for March 27.

In this category, users of the social network will be able to vote for any movie using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite, not just the titles that received Oscar 2022 nominations. This allows Marvel productions such as Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) to be recognized in the film industry’s highest award.

As it is not an official Oscar, the winner will not receive the traditional golden statuette, but will be recognized and announced alongside the champions of this year’s edition. The voting period begins this Monday and ends on March 3.

In addition to awarding a film by popular vote, the Academy will select three Twitter users who participate in the vote to present one of the categories of the 2023 Oscars. Those chosen will be able to take guests on a trip to Los Angeles with everything paid for by the organization.

“We are excited to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged digital audience through this year’s ceremony,” said Meryl Johnson, vice president of digital marketing for the Academy in a press release.

“Through these activations, social network users around the world have more opportunities to engage with the awards in real time, find community and be part of the experience in ways they never could before,” concluded the vice president.

The Academy originally announced the creation of a more popular film category for the 91st Academy Awards in 2019 as a way to encourage viewers to attend the ceremony and increase viewership. However, after negative reaction from critics and members of the organization, the plan was scrapped.

“Twitter is the place to be during awards shows and the Oscars are one of the biggest conversationalists every year,” said Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of entertainment and news partnerships in the US.

“The idea that a movie fan could see your tweet during the Oscars broadcast is pretty epic, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Academy to bring it to life.”

Broadcast on TNT and Globoplay, the 2022 Oscars will be held on March 27. A Netflix standout, Attack of the Dogs (2021) leads in the number of nominations with 12, closely followed by Dune: Part One (2021) with 10.