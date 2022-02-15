Pasep starts being paid for servers. See who is entitled

The Pasep salary bonus begins to be paid this Tuesday (15/2) to public servants who worked in 2020. The first to receive will be those with the end of registration 0 and 1. On the same day, Caixa Econômica Federal pays PIS for workers born in March. The withdrawal of both benefits can be done until December 29th.

Those who received, on average, up to two monthly minimum wages with a formal contract and were employed for at least 30 days in 2020 are entitled to the allowance. In addition, they must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years and have updated data by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The receipt calendar is ordered by the final registration number, in the case of public servants, who are covered by Pasep through Banco do Brasil, and by month of birth, for employees of the private sector, who receive PIS by Caixa Econômica Federal .

The amounts can reach up to a minimum wage, considering the number of months worked. Thus, the total amount of R$ 1,212 is only received by those who worked the 12 months of the base year.

Check the table below:

See the PIS/Pasep payment schedule: