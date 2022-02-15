Paulo Coelho is called a ‘pothead’ by director of the Rouanet Law: ‘There was an outbreak’

Exchange of barbs began after the author praised Bolsonaro for cutting and André Porciuncula and Mario Frias of the trip to Russia and for citing the trip of the Secretary of Culture to New York

Reproduction/Instagram/paulocoelho/Twitter/andreporci Paulo Coelho and André Porciuncula exchanged criticisms on social networks



The writer Paulo Coelho countered the National Secretary for Promotion and Incentive to Culture, André Porciuncula, after being called by him a “pothead”. The exchange of barbs began when the author of “The Alchemist” made a post saying that the president Jair Bolsonaro was right to cut off the special secretary of Culture, Mario Friasand André, responsible for transferring the Rouanet Law, from the delegation that will accompany him on the trip to Russia, Hungary and Poland. “Finally, a good decision by Bolsonaro: cleaning up the idiots Mario Frias and André Porciuncula – who promise and do not show receipts for travel to the USA – to continue rough tourism. I remember that the Capão Festival was not allowed to raise funds. But we came in time”, posted Paulo, referring to the trip to New York that Mario took to discuss an audiovisual project. The trip in question cost more than BRL 39,000 between tickets and daily rates, and that money came out of public coffers.

The director of the Rouanet Law countered the writer’s publication: “Maconheiro, you’re a fool. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary. And idiot, I didn’t go to New York, Mario made a small and economical delegation”. A discussão, iniciada no último fim de semana, continuou nesta segunda-feira, 14, pois Paulo comentou sobre o post feito por André com um seguidor, que disse ao autor que os secretários do governo Bolsonaro estavam sentindo as críticas feitas por ele no Twitter . “I saw it now, when André had an outbreak and started tweeting about marijuana (it’s in the excellent biography ‘O Mago’, by F. Morais). But the promised receipts, Mario Frias didn’t even show Bolsonaro.”

Pothead, you’re a fool. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary. And idiot, I didn’t go to NY, Mario made a small and economical delegation. pic.twitter.com/aCwxuJY0NL — André Porciuncula (@andreporci) February 13, 2022