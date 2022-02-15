PF carries out two operations in five states, including Rio, and in three countries against international drug trafficking

RIO — On Tuesday morning, the Federal Police launched two major operations in Rio against international drug trafficking. Police officers aim to fulfill a total of 39 arrest warrants and 47 search and seizure warrants in five states and three countries. The actions were called Turfe, which until noon had arrested 12 people, and Brutium, which had 9 prisoners.

At least two armored vehicles from the Tactical Operations Command (COT) were used in Vila Cruzeiro, in Complexo da Penha, in the North Zone of Rio. When the police arrived at the scene, there was intense shooting, according to residents. Last Friday (11), an operation by the Military Police and the Federal Highway Police in the region ended with eight dead in confrontation – all were criminals, according to the police.

Due to the action in Vila Cruzeiro this Tuesday, 15 school units of the municipal network in Complexo da Penha were closed and will only offer remote service.

Weapons were found in a house in Paraguay, during Operation Turfe Photo: Disclosure / Federal Police

This Tuesday, agents found R$900,000 in counterfeit bills in a house in Campinas, São Paulo. Still in São Paulo, teams find thousands of reais, euros and dollars in an exchange office. In Paraguay, Operation Turfe seized cars and jewelry, as well as money.

According to investigators, in two years of investigations, the PF seized at least 10 tons of cocaine and blocked almost R$15 million from traffickers.

According to the Federal Revenue, the drug was placed in containers that were exported from the Port of Rio, using the practice known as “rip-on rip-off”, which consists of using a legal export to ship the drug abroad.

All warrants were issued by the 5th and 10th Federal Criminal Court of Rio. The PF has the support of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — the US anti-drug agency — and Europol.

Agents found BRL 900,000 in counterfeit bills at a house in Campinas, São Paulo. Photo: Publicity / Federal Police

Turf Operation

Named Turfe, the action seeks to fulfill 20 arrest warrants and 30 search and seizure warrants in five states — Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso — in addition to police cooperation measures in Paraguay, Spain and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a year and six months of investigation, the task force identified a gang that was bringing drugs from Bolivia and Colombia to Rio, from where the material was sent to Europe.

During the investigation, more than eight tons of cocaine were seized, both in Brazil and in Europe. In addition, more than R$11 million were seized from criminals. The name of the operation refers to one of the forms of money laundering by the criminal organization, which is the acquisition and trading of racehorses.

Seizure at an exchange office in São Paulo during a Federal Police operation Photo: Disclosure / Federal Police

Operation Brutium

In Operation Brutium, federal police officers seek to fulfill 19 arrest warrants and 17 search and seizure warrants in Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo. In two years of investigations, the PF discovered that the criminal organization, identified as No Limit Soldiers, allied with the two largest Brazilian factions to ship cocaine from Bolivia and Peru to Europe. No Limits Soldiers originated in Curaçao, in the Caribbean, and expanded to Central America and the Netherlands. With support from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and security forces from France, Morocco, Belgium and Spain, the Federal Police seized more than two tons of cocaine in Brazil, Europe and Africa, in addition to R$3 ,5 million.