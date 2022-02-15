PicPay offers 50 thousand vacancies in a free programming course

During the course, students will get to know the technology market and learn the basics of HTML, CSS and JavaScript, the main programming languages ​​used in the market. In addition, participants will develop a professional project – which can be used as a portfolio – and will receive a certificate.

PicPay, in partnership with the Kenzie Academy digital school, will offer an introductory course to programming with four free classes for 50,000 people. According to the payments application, it is not necessary to have previous knowledge in the area to participate in the program.

According to information from Exame, at the end of the course, PicPay will offer three grants worth R$ 5 thousand (available in the app wallet) in order to encourage diversity. The opportunity is intended for women, people with disabilities (PCD), people of color or people who identify as LGBTQIA+.

The scholarships aim to encourage training at the Kenzie Academy of Full-Stack, which allows work in the programming area both as a Front-End and Back-End.

Another similar opportunity recently disclosed is offered by C6 Bank, which is guaranteeing 100 full scholarships in ongoing programming for people of color and LGBTQIA+ people.

Registration for the PicPay course can be made through this link.