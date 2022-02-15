Pixel 6 with Android 13 can run virtual machine with Windows 11

Pixel 6 with Android 13 can run virtual machine with Windows 11

As well as the Windows subsystem for Android, used by developers to run mobile apps on the PC system, Google designed similar functionality for the Linux app on Chrome OS, with a kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) from the Linux kernel. . And using this latest technology, a user managed to get this virtual machine to run Windows 11 on a Google Pixel 6 under the first preview of Android 13 for developers.

Senior XDA Developers member kdrag0n on the Android 13 bootloader and firmware for the Tensor processor, Google added the ability to expose the kernel’s exception level 2 hypervisor privilege level for its protected KVM (pKVM) resource.

From there, it is possible to explore this feature and activate its full functionality, being able to boot several Linux distributions at almost native speed. This technology should be improved over the Android 13 versions, but the current version seems pretty stable.

And the result can be seen below, including a brief playthrough of “DOOM”:









Currently, root access is required, but it is still possible to implement direct access to the KVM via a virtual machine management app that grants special permission to run a native service on a MicroDroid virtual machine.

With Android’s native virtualization, it may be possible to run Windows 11 on a smartphone without messing with the underlying partitions.

The Google Pixel 6 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

