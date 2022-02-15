PlatinumGames does not deny being acquired as long as it maintains its independence

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

PlatinumGames would be open to takeover offers from another company as long as it retains its freedom, said the company’s CEO, Atsushi Inaba.

Discussing Microsoft’s recent proposal to acquire Activision Blizzard, website VGC (via Gematsu) asked Inaba if PlatinumGames would consider any takeover offers.

Inaba replied, “The most important thing for us is having the freedom to make the games we want to make. From what I hear about the recent acquisitions, I don’t think Microsoft is going to start micromanaging Activision to the point where it takes away all of its freedom… I don’t think it’s going to be a relationship like that.”

“I think there will be a lot of mutual respect and I think Activision can continue to do what they do best. This is also the most important thing for us at the end of the day, whatever form it takes for us and our company. So I wouldn’t refuse anything, as long as our freedom is still respected,” she points out.

Inaba also said that it is “strange” that there are not as many mergers and acquisitions in Japan as in the rest of the world. “I agree, you don’t see many acquisitions in Japan and personally I find it strange,” said Inaba. “For some of these big companies with all their money, you sometimes think, ‘Let’s go! Buy some companies now!’. It’s strange to see Japanese companies being passive all the time.”