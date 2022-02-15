PlatinumGames puts itself up for sale as long as you keep your freedom

PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba has not ruled out a possible takeover of the studio by a larger company, making it clear that the prospect is not entirely unnoticed as long as this operation is still ensure some freedom for the team. In other words, they are available for sale/buy.

The question came as a commentary on the current state of the gaming market, where consolidation appears to be on the agenda following Microsoft’s proposed max-acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Sony’s similar transaction to Bungie. Apparently, Inaba did not want to rule out a possible acquisition of PlatinumGames a priori, but this should happen according to some rules to be accepted for the team.

“The most important thing for us is keep the freedom to create the games we want to play”, said Inaba, as an indispensable condition for accepting a possible acquisition, also reporting that it seems to be a bit of the attitude adopted by recent operations of this type.

Still with regard to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to Inaba, probably Microsoft’s intention is to leave the creative freedom of the teams unchanged: “From what I’ve heard, Microsoft doesn’t intend to run Activision in an oppressive way, taking away the freedom of the teams, the team, I don’t think it’s going to be that relationship.”

“I think there will be a lot of mutual respect and I believe Activision can continue to do what they do best. In fact, that’s the most important thing for us too, in whatever situation we find ourselves discarding anything, as long as our freedom is respected.”

On the subject, we remind you that Microsoft seems to want to acquire a Japanese team, while recently Hideki Kamiya showed a new opening for the house of Redmond even with the desire to resurrect the Scalebound project, but obviously these are just assumptions for the moment.

