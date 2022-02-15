PM who killed candy salesman in front of Niterói ferry station is arrested and must answer for intentional murder | Rio de Janeiro

the military police Carlos Arnaud Baldez Silva Junior, who shot and killed the bullet salesman Hiago Macedo de Oliveira Bastos in front of the ferry station in downtown Niterói this Monday (14), he was arrested and must answer for willful murder – when there is an intention to kill – qualified for a futile reason, according to TV Globo.

According to witnesses, the military policeman, who was in plain clothes, and the salesman Hiago Macedo de Oliveira Bastos22, got into an argument after the worker offered his products.

“When the police arrived at the scene, my cousin was still alive. So, if they had taken him out as soon as possible, his life could have been saved, but unfortunately he’s a bullet seller, he’s just another one”, lamented Jonathan César, boy’s cousin.

The Military Police reported, through a note, that the military police officer was off duty and reacted to an attempted robbery in Arariboia Square. (see full note below).

According to the relatives, the victim’s daughter will be 2 years old in four days and he was saving money for the child’s party.

“He abandoned the wrong life to have a good life, he quit crime. And nowadays he sells candy to support his two-year-old daughter, who will have a birthday in four days. daughter’s birthday. It was his dream to give this party for his daughter”, said the cousin.

“Pull the cameras to see what happened. He went to approach a person to sell candy and in that the boy called him a thief, said he was going to approach to sell candy and stole the cell phone in the person’s pocket. The policeman next door heard and went to argue with my cousin. My cousin is a man, he debated with him from mouth to mouth. He put his hand on the gun and fired a single shot, “reported the boy.

According to police, Hiago had previous convictions for attempted murder, contempt, theft, bodily harm and other crimes.

People who were at the scene tried to stop traffic and even set fire to a mattress on the road, but the fire was put out by police.

Police officers from the Homicide Precinct, military police and municipal guards were called.

A team from the Fire Department was also called to help the young man, but he could not resist his injuries.

Military police officer Carlos Arnaud was taken to the 76th Precinct (Niterói) and then to the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSG). He has a firearms license.

“I can only speak on orders from my superior, who is the commander of the 7th BPM,” Carlos said at the door of the police station.

DHNSG reported that agents are listening to witnesses and are looking for images from security cameras installed in the region to clarify all the facts.

Thais Conceição de Oliveira Santos, wife of Hiago, said that the two were planning their daughter’s party.

“We were planning the baby’s party, we had already paid for the salon. Today he went to work and did not commit any crime. He had a box of candy in his hand. I didn’t know that selling candy today was a crime. working. My daughter will be two years old and without a father”.

Thais says he wants justice.

“I want justice. May this not go unpunished. May this man be arrested. May he not be arrested, just like when I arrived here at the police station and he is outside, walking around.”

According to his wife, Hiago lived for a while in a shelter in the Niterói City Hall. He currently lived in the Boa Vista Community.

‘Nothing justifies’, says Hiago’s sister

Hiago’s sister, Andreza Bernardes, said that if he wasn’t armed and didn’t pose a risk to anyone’s life, nothing justifies shooting to kill.

“I was happy with his daughter. I was looking for a job and for the time being selling candy. My brother’s life was interrupted. Nothing justifies it. Regardless of what happened. My brother was a little nervous. And I don’t know if he argued with anyone, I don’t know if what he did. But regardless of any ignorance he may have done, public security had to have resolved it without interrupting his life. No one has the right to take anyone’s life. And I’m very sad,” he lamented. .

She says that Hiago was a cheerful and adventurous young man and was very fond of children. The two, according to Andreza, were raised “by the world” and now only memories remain.

“Sad to know that a young boy died like that.”

After Hiago’s death, his family and friends went to the boat doors to protest. They joined people passing by and began charging the police officers who surrounded the young man’s body.

In the confusion, a man threw an object in the direction of the police officers. The PMs reacted by spraying pepper spray on the population and went in the direction of the suspicious boy.

In all, four people were arrested in the commotion at the entrance to the boats.

“The Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police informs that, in the early afternoon of this Monday (14/2), according to preliminary information, an off-duty military policeman reacted to an attempted robbery in Arariboia Square, in front of the Niterói Ferry Terminal.

The military tried to intervene in the action and one of those involved would have invested against his integrity, being hit by a firearm. The wounded did not survive.

The police officer who participated in the action is with a man, who would be the victim of the attempted robbery, giving testimony at the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí.

The 4th Military Judiciary Police Station (DPJM) has already been called and is monitoring the case.

Policing has been intensified in the area of ​​action.”