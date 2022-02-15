Policeman who killed candy salesman in Niterói is arrested and will answer for intentional murder | Rio de Janeiro



Military police officer leaving DH – Cleber Mendes/Agência O Dia

Military police leaving DHCleber Mendes/O Dia Agency

Published 02/14/2022 20:23 | Updated 02/14/2022 23:05

Rio – After a lengthy testimony at the Niterói and São Gonçalo Homicide Police Station (DHNSG), military police officer Carlos Arnaud Baldez Silva Júnior, who shot dead Iago Macedo de Oliveira in front of the ferry station in Niterói, was arrested. The PM will answer for intentional homicide, when there is an intention to kill, with a futile and aggravating motive.

On leaving the police station, the street vendor’s widow, Thais Oliveira Santos said that her teenage son was next to Iago when he was hit. The young man said that the policeman shot him at close range, in the chest. “At no time did he attack the man, he [o policial] simply hit him in the chest and shot to kill, shot himself in the chest. My daughter will be two years old without her father and my life is falling apart,” said the widow.

The Municipal Secretary of Social Assistance and Solidarity Economy of Niterói reported that it is speeding up the procedures for the burial of the victim. The Municipal Human Rights Secretariat is providing psychological, legal and assistance support to the family and will continue to monitor the investigations.

The place and time of the seller Iago Macedo’s burial has not yet been informed.

Family and friends version

Witnesses reported that Iago offered the product to a pedestrian and police officer Carlos Arnaud was uncomfortable with the attitude. The two got into an argument near the ferry ticket office and the policeman fired a single shot, which killed the seller.

“You can pull the cameras, he went to approach a person to sell candy and at the time the boy called him a thief and said that the bullet boys approached people to steal cell phones. The policeman who was next door got involved. My cousin is a guy man, argued with him, and he [o policial] He put his hand on the gun and fired a single shot. His one bullet costs R$3 and two is R$5, and how much does my cousin’s life cost him?”, said Jonathan César, the victim’s cousin.

policeman’s version

The Military Police reported that, according to preliminary information, the off-duty military officer intervened in an attempted robbery in Arariboia Square. In the action, still according to the PM, Iago would have “invested against his integrity, being hit by a shot”.

The 4th Military Judicial Police Station (DPJM) was called and is monitoring the case. The officer who fired the shot is with a man, who would be the victim of the attempted robbery, testifying at the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí. Yago’s widow attended the DHNSG, but has since left. The agents will seek images from security cameras installed in the region to clarify the facts.