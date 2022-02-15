Poll indicates percentages of those who go out on the fourth wall · TV News

Bárbara Heck should not be able to pass unscathed through her first wall at BBB 22. Veterans in hot air, Natália Deodato and Arthur Aguiar do not appear threatened by the program’s audience, according to the percentages of the vote in the poll.

in the partial of TV news, which has more than 227 thousand votes until the publication of this text, the model from Rio Grande do Sul has 80.91%. The second place is the nail designer, with only 13.89%, and the former Malhação is the least threatened, with 5.20%.

In the UOL poll, the difference is a little smaller, but Bárbara remains high in rejection: 73.76% of the public wants her out, while 16.02% choose to eliminate Natália. Arthur is the least threatened, with 10.22%. The questionnaire has already registered more than 147 thousand participations.

The BBB 22 poll has no scientific result, it just portrays a trend on the part of viewers. The official result is the one obtained by votes on Globo’s official website and will be known on Tuesday’s live program (15).

Bárbara is far from being the most rejected in the history of Big Brother Brazil –Karol Conká is the leader of this ranking, with 99.17%. However, the gaúcha can be the least loved of the season, a position currently occupied by Naiara Azevedo, who left the game last week, with 57.77%.

On Sunday (13), Laís Caldas’ friend explained why she deserved to continue in the dispute for R$ 1.5 million. “I really want to be here and I think I really give myself. I make mistakes and I get it right and I feel everything the game offers. I want to play and learn more. I really ask you to give me this chance. I promise you won’t regret it”, sold Is it over there.

Natália also made her speech: “I had many successes and also mistakes, because I am a human being. I really want to stay. I came here with many dreams and I want to give myself to this game. I’m not afraid to speak my mind. If I need to move the game , I’m going to move. I’m here to live it up to the last minute.”

In his second wall in a row, Arthur said he was alone in the game and appealed to the public. “I think people know how much I spend the whole week trying to win something or coming up with a strategy to avoid going to the wall. Unfortunately it wasn’t possible. I really want to stay and I love it here, I love playing. I said I played alone, but the public play with me”, he said.

