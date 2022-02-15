Presenter Neto goes crazy with Palmeiras’ vice in the Club World Cup

Many people were waiting to see how presenter Neto, from bandwould react to defeat of palm trees in the World Cup final for Chelsea on their live show. the idol of Corinthians replied in a timely manner: dressed up as Peppa Piga children’s cartoon of a pig, “lay down and rolled” in the owners of the ballon Monday afternoon.

In addition to dancing a lot, playing with the Palmeiras fans, asking to pass Lukaku’s goal and pop a confetti launcher, Neto sat on the lap of commentator Velloso, former goalkeeper of the club alviverde. “Oh my God, it’s ‘we’ Corinthians, it’s ‘we’, Chelsea”, shouted Neto.

It is also worth mentioning that the presenter’s name was among the most commented on Twitter earlier this afternoon after his appearance with the costume. Underneath his clothes, he wore a Chelsea shirt.

Palmeiras lost 2-1 to Blues, last Saturday, in the final of the Club World Cup. After 1-1 in normal time, the decision went to extra time, when defender Luan put his hand on the ball, and a penalty was scored and converted at the end of the match.

