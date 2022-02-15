Prize of R$ 500 thousand goes to player from Roraima

Five tickets were drawn in the Federal Lottery contest 5638, the largest being for Boa Vista

The winner of the R$ 500,000 prize held by the Federal Lottery is from Boa Vista. The result was announced in the broadcast, on the 12th, where five tickets were drawn, being the first place with the highest value for the player from Roraima.

The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo, and broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel and on the Caixa Loterias Facebook page.

In addition to the winner of Roraima, the modality also drew four other bets, check the numbers of the five winning tickets in the Federal lottery 5638:

• 57951 – Prize of R$ 500 thousand – BOA VISTA/RR

• 22106 – Prize of R$ 27 thousand – CAMBUI/MG

• 58855 – Prize of R$ 24 thousand – FLORIANOPOLIS/SC

• 74625 – Prize of R$ 19 thousand – SANTOS/SP

• 19625 – Prize of R$ 18.3 thousand – LIMEIRA/SP





Drawn must withdraw the prize within 90 calendar days from the date of the draw of the Federal Lottery 5638.

next draw

On Wednesday, February 16th, the Federal lottery draw 5639 takes place and the estimated prize is R$ 500 thousand. The draw is scheduled for 19:00 (Brasilia time) and players can buy the bet at lottery houses or with street vendors.

The player can check more information about the Federal Lottery by clicking here.