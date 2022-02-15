Processor with DLCs? Intel wants users to pay to unlock features on CPUs

As Intel prepares to launch Alchemist GPUs in the second quarter, it is also bringing new features to its CPUs on Linux through the Software Defined Silicon (SDSi) program, which essentially puts a paywall on these chips, which limits the processors’ capabilities so that they unlocked through additional user payments.



The paywall will be implemented in the Linux 5.18 kernel, which is expected to be released from March 2022. Some Intel processors will have this lock, but the first one will be from the Sapphire Rapids series.

According to Hans de Goede, an experienced Linux developer at Red Hat and other major projects, Intel’s plans include “implementing the new feature before the transition window to [Linux] 5.18.”


Exemplifying a little more, Intel Xeon CPUs offer many features like support for up to 4.5TB of memory per individual socket, network virtualization, Speed ​​Select technology and much more, but not all of them are used by all users.

That way the company plans to limit some of them so users can choose which ones they really need for themselves. However, it is necessary that Intel consider these limitations when placing the values ​​in these processors, after all, the reduction of resources must be proportional to the price charged.



The idea of ​​inserting microtransactions into components through software limitations has already generated criticism from developers, such as Eric Kosovec, coder on GitHub:

It’s only a matter of time before you bring this to end-user CPUs and we have to pay monthly to overclock or even pay for months of usage. You should be ashamed of yourself as developers.

Twitter user @dcominottim also commented on this policy:

Between Intel SDSi and AMD PSB (which locks CPUs to platforms), it’s an uphill battle to choose which is the slower anti-user feature.

In addition, users are criticizing Intel for not being transparent in the implementation of the paywall, failing to disclose information about which specifications will be limited via software and how much the company will charge for releasing them in advance.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Intel has introduced a paywall to its CPUs. Andreas Schilling notes that the company did the same in 2010 on the Core i3-2xxx chips in the Sandy Bridge family. However, at the time the feature failed and was discontinued by Intel.

Do you think it’s fair for Intel to insert microtransactions to unlock features on their processors?

