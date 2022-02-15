Procon-JP wants information from telephone companies about the transfer of Oi’s customers | Paraíba

The João Pessoa Municipal Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (Procon-JP) notified the telephone operators Oi, Claro, Vivo and Tim to explain how the communication procedure with the consumer will be in matters related to the transfer of Oi customers , after the company was acquired by these telephony concessionaires. Companies have a period of 5 days to respond to Procon-JP.

The migration will be carried out gradually and the destination concessionaire was defined by region, according to the area code of each line. In the case of Paraíba, OI customers will be transferred to Vivo, but Secretary Rougger Guerra warns that no consumer will be obliged to stay with the defined operator, having the right to choose the portability destination.

“You cannot deny the citizen’s right to choose to have the telephony services of the operator he wants, so the information at this moment is important and Procon-JP intends to accompany this entire migration process”, he highlighted.

According to a determination by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) published in January this year, operators must take a series of measures to prevent the customer from being harmed during the transfer. Among them is the right to portability at any time and the prohibition of automatic migration of loyalty or even imposition of loyalty in a new contract by the company, in addition to clear and detailed communication about the procedures of this migration.

Procon-JP emphasizes that notified companies must explain the information that they will contain in the official communication to customers. “Companies will have to communicate to customers basic information about the provision of services and whether contracts, offers and previous plans will be maintained, for example. It is also important to know if there is any incompatibility in the set of services offered by Oi and what the new operator offers”, continues Rougger.

Another explanation required by Procon-JP concerns the change in customer service channels and, if any, how the information on these changes will occur. Another important point refers to the demands with consumer protection agencies and whether they will be answered by the new operator.