Profit jumps 53% in 4Q21, to R$4 billion – Money Times

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4), holding company that controls Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), announced this Monday (14) that it had recurring net income of R$4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 53% compared to the same period in 2020.

In 2021, the company earned BRL 12.2 billion, up 73% compared to 2020.

On the other hand, average return on equity (ROE) dropped 0.6 percentage point in the quarter. For the year, return on recurring equity (ROE) totaled 19.9%, 6.6 percentage points above the 13.3% recorded at the end of 2020.

In the banking sector, profit was boosted by the growth of the loan portfolio, which exceeded R$ 1 trillion, “the better financial margin and the lower volume of expected losses with credit operations, combined with the efficient control of general and administrative expenses” .

Among the companies that have a stake in the holding, Itaú encouraged the market and ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with recurring managerial net income of R$7.15 billion, above expectations.

In addition XPin which Itaúsa has a relevant stake, reported a 51% jump in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings.

Copa Energia, which distributes cooking gas, and the pipeline gas transport company NTS also had a strong increase in the results of the last three months of last year.

Finally, Itaúsa also reported an increase of BRL 872 million in the other operating income line, compared to just BRL 2 million a year earlier.

The sectors of consumer goods and materials for civil construction reported a very favorable performance, taking advantage of the good moment of their markets combined with their efficient structures, he justifies.

“Our record of results, in a year still marked by the uncertainties generated by the persistence of Covid and its effects on the global market, demonstrates the solidity of our business and the high capacity of the investees to extract value from their operating markets through the successful execution of its strategies and the commitment to maximize the creation of value for its shareholders”, says Alfredo Setubal, president of Itaúsa.

JCPs

Itaúsa’s board of directors approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) on March 11, 2022.

Interest on equity declared on November 8, 2021, with a base date of November 23, 2021, in the amount of R$0.15472 per share, subject to 15% withholding income tax, will be distributed, except for proven shareholders. immune or exempt.

