Putin says he doesn’t want war, Scholz cites ‘damned duty’ to defend peace amid tensions in Ukraine | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he did not want war in the region, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who cited the “damned duty” to defend peace.

“We want [uma guerra], or not? Of course not. Therefore, we present our proposals for a negotiation process,” Putin said.

“Brave actions have to come from all of us. It’s our damn duty to defend peace,” Scholz said.

The leaders’ speeches come amid tensions in Ukraine. Scholz is visiting the region this week as part of Europe’s diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict.

Western countries threaten Russia with “unprecedented” sanctions in the event of an attack on Ukrainian territory.

The United States and other NATO military alliance countries have sent military reinforcements to eastern Europe and say an invasion could take place “at any moment”.

READ TOO: Scholz, like Macron, refused to undergo Russia’s Covid test

2 of 2 Putin and Scholz at ‘giant table’ meeting in Moscow on Feb 15, 2022 — Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters Putin and Scholz at ‘giant table’ meeting in Moscow on Feb 15, 2022 Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

Withdrawal is a good sign, says Scholz

Putin said during the press conference that Russia had decided to withdraw some of its troops to allow more discussions with Western countries.

Scholz said, alongside the Russian president, that the withdrawal “is a good sign” and that diplomatic options to avoid war have not yet been exhausted.

“We hear now that some troops have been withdrawn, and this is a good sign, we hope there will be more,” he said.

Putin wants to ‘continue working’ with the West

During the interview, Putin said he wanted to “continue working together” with Western countries on European security to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine.

“We are willing to continue working together. We are willing to follow the path of negotiation”, he said next to Scholz.

The Russian president, however, criticized Western countries’ rejection of his main demands, which “unfortunately did not receive a constructive response”.

the Russian government calls for an end to NATO’s expansionist policy

In addition, the Russians want NATO to commit to not deploying strike weapons near its borders.

Russia also calls for the return of NATO’s border infrastructure to what it was in 1997, before the entry of countries from the former Soviet Union into the bloc

Putin also stressed that he will not renounce these demands and that they would form part of negotiations between Russians and Westerners.

Russian troops leave border region with Ukraine

The Russian government confirmed the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops stationed on the border with Ukraine, stressing that the exercises are normal and denouncing what it calls Western “hysteria” in the face of an alleged invasion of the neighboring country.

“We have always said that after the maneuvers the troops will return to their headquarters. And that is what is happening now. It is the usual procedure,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press.

Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops in regions of its territory close to the borders with Ukraine.

In addition, Russia has sent military personnel to Belarus for military exercises that are expected to end on February 20. Thus, Ukraine is almost completely surrounded by Russian military.