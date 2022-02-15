Raízen (RAIZ4) has a profit of BRL 1.2 billion in the quarter ended December 2021 – Money Times

Cosan Raízen Shell
Raízen has adjusted net income of BRL 1.2 billion in the third quarter of the 2021-2022 crop year and sets a new record (Image: Facebook/ Cosan)

THE root (ROOT4) had a record adjusted net income of BRL 1.21 billion in the third quarter of the 2021-2022 crop year, corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the report released this Monday (14).

The result, on a pro forma basis, far exceeded the R$ 384 million recorded by the company in the same period of 2020.

Accounting net income reached R$ 1.4 billion.

Year-to-date through the third quarter of the 2021-2022 crop year, the company recorded adjusted net income, on a pro forma basis, of BRL 2.79 billion, compared to BRL 438 million reported a year earlier.

Net operating income reached R$55.3 billion in the quarter, an increase of almost 50% yoy, and R$142.7 billion in the first nine months of the crop year, representing a jump of almost 60%.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled a record R$3.36 billion, up 5.6% year-on-year. In the nine months of the crop year, the result increased by 39.4% in the annual comparison and ended at R$ 8.92 billion.

According to Raízen, the line’s performance reflected “the good opportunities for our business and the consequent expansion of the results of the Renewables (Ebitda of R$ 1.4 billion) and Marketing & Services segments”.

New projections

Raízen changed its guidance for the 2021-2022 crop year.

The new projections include Ebitda between R$ 10.4-11.2 billion for the period, in addition to investments in the range of R$ 7.1-7.55 billion.

