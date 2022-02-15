Raízen (RAIZ4) raises projections for the renewable energy sector – Money Times

THE root (ROOT4) raised expectations for the renewable energy sector after revising projections for the 2021/2022 harvest this Monday (14).

With that, the company started to estimate an adjusted Ebitda, which measures the operating result, for the segment between R$ 4.7 billion and R$ 5 billion, compared to R$ 4.1 billion and R$ 4.4 billion.

“The increase in expectations for the harvest results mainly reflects the movement of ethanol and energy prices, contributing to maximize the margin of commercialization operations, as well as of its own products”, comments the company.

According to Raízen, the growth is also partially offset by the effect of lower dilution of fixed agro-industrial costs, due to the crop failure, inflation in various materials and agricultural inputs and labor.

In addition, the company raised projections for adjusted Ebitda from R$10 billion to R$11 billion to R$10.4 billion to R$11.2 billion.

Adjusted Ebitda in the sugar sector dropped from R$2.4 billion to R$2.6 billion to R$1.9 billion and R$2.1 billion.

The reduction reflects the lower volume produced due to the crop failure, the effect of lower dilution of agro-industrial fixed costs, inflation in various materials and agricultural inputs and the increase in the Consecana price.

“Additionally, part of the sugar stock produced in this harvest can be sold in the next harvest, in order to maximize the return of the operation and profitability”, says the company.

See the document: