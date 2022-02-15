Real estate funds or property rental: what to invest in?

Have you ever stopped to think about the possibility of buying a property for rent and getting an extra income? Apparently, this type of activity has been in decline since 2008, which is why many people are still unsure whether this strategy makes sense in the current economy. But the answer is yes, as there are still profitable options. So, to know when it is an advantage to invest in real estate or financial investments in the real estate sector, check it out below!

Understand: is it worth buying a property to rent?

The first point is to talk about the difference between buying property for rent, and investing in real estate funds. In 2021, 90% of the real estate funds that make up the IFIX, the index that brings together the most traded FIIs on the stock exchange, had a return with dividends higher than the average return obtained directly from real estate leasing.

Among the advantages that attracted more than 370,000 investors to the FIIs in 2021 are tax exemption, possibility of diversification and ease of access. Thus, for many people, renting the property ends up not being the most advantageous option. After all, you have to consider the fee for the real estate, and also the rent tax.

For those who don’t know, the real estate fund is a kind of “condominium” for investors. Thus, together, they apply their resources in the real estate market, and divide the gains obtained, in the proportion in which each one invested. Okay, but what’s more worth it?

Buying a property or investing in real estate funds?

Basically, your monthly net income when buying and renting a property will vary from 0.3% to 1%/month of the amount paid for the property. Then, just compare the profitability of Real Estate Investment Funds, and make your choice. In 2021, for example, the average return on home rentals was around 4.66% per year, or 0.39% per month. The values ​​are from the FipeZap index.

Meanwhile, of the 103 real estate funds that were part of the IIFIX index, 92 had a return with dividends above the return on property rental, ranging from 4.70% to 18.9% per year. Therefore, in many cases the fund is more advantageous.

Finally, in addition to all that, in 2021, it must be considered that, in 2021, the shares of real estate funds fell by an average of 2.2%. The year before, the drop had been even worse, by 10%. The important thing, then, is to understand your goals. If the investor’s objective is to generate income, more than capital gain, FIIs can be a good option.

