Redemption of ‘forgotten’ money in banks will require registration in a ‘gold or silver’ gov.br account; learn how to do | Economy

To make the initial consultation, simply inform the CPF or CNPJ. But those who have forgotten values ​​will need to register via the Acesso website (https://sso.acesso.gov.br) or the gov.br app to access the system and request redemption on the scheduled date and period.

The gov.br accounts are divided into “gold”, “silver” and “bronze”. The default when entering the service is to have “bronze” access. But to consult the money it is necessary to have the “Gold” or “Silver” level.

See below how to increase the login level.

The Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), a service that allows the consultation of amounts owed by banks to individuals and companies, was launched at the end of January, but had been suspended after the great demand took down the Central Bank’s website. The new address for queries on forgotten values ​​is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

“Citizens will need a silver or gold gov.br login to access the Values ​​Receivable System. It will not be possible to access the system with their Registrato login”, informed the Central Bank.

The gov.br account gives access to government digital services such as INSS, digital work card, Federal Revenue, eSocial, among others. (See below how to register).

The “silver” or “gold” level login requires a higher level of security, such as facial recognition, allowing access to accredited banks and more sensitive services.

The creation of the gov.br account is free. If you don’t have one, you can register in the following ways:

The gov.br account has three levels of security and access: bronze, silver and gold.

When created via an online form from the INSS or the Federal Revenue, for example, the gov.br account usually starts at the bronze level, which gives only partial access to government digital services and whose level of security is considered only basic.

When logging in to gov.br, the citizen is already informed of the account level. To level up, just follow the instructions or enter “Privacy/Seals of Trust”.

The silver level is obtained through:

Facial validation by the gov.br application to check your photo on the basis of the Driver’s License (CNH)

Validation of personal data via internet banking from an accredited bank

Validation of data with SIGEPE username and password, if the citizen is a federal public servant

The maximum level of security can be through:

Facial validation by the gov.br application to check your photo at the Electoral Justice bases

Validation of your data with a Digital Certificate compatible with ICP-Brasil

Return from March 7

You Amounts forgotten in banks will only be returned from March 7th.

BC explained that only after accessing the system, and only in the case of asking for the ransom without indicating a Pix key, the chosen financial institution will contact you to carry out the transfer.

Also according to the BC, customers will be able to access the new website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br at any time and receive a new appointment date to request the redemption.

“Citizens never lose the right to values ​​in their name. Financial institutions will keep these resources for as long as necessary, waiting until the citizen requests the return”, he informed.

Step-by-step summary to redeem values

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br from 02/14;

Use your CPF or CNPJ to check if you have amounts receivable;

If so, keep well the date that the system will inform you;

If you still don’t have a gov.br login, register; you will need a silver or gold level account to request the resources;

Return to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the informed date and use the gov.br login to access the system, find out the amount available and request your transfer.

The BC also issues an alert regarding coup attempts, and gives the following instructions:

The only website to consult the SVR and request values ​​is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

The Central Bank DOES NOT send links NOR contact the citizen to deal with amounts receivable or to confirm their personal data.

NOBODY is authorized to contact the citizen on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System.

Therefore, the citizen should NEVER click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram.

The citizen must NOT make any type of payment to have access to the values. It’s a hit!

Up to BRL 8 billion to be returned

According to the Central Bank, in this first phase of the service, approximately R$ 4 billion in values ​​will be returned to 24 million individuals and companies. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

Altogether, the Central Bank estimates that customers have a receivable of around R$8 billion. Of this total, R$ 900 thousand were redeemed. The rest of the amounts will be made available during this year 2022, as a result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and

other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

