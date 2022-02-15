Rejected by brothers, Natália vents on the X-Ray about Game of Discord

Natalia took a lot of dirty water during the last Game of Discord (and even got injured because of Maria). THE sister has been much rejected by the brothers from BBB22 and confessed this Tuesday morning (15) during his X-ray: “For me it was very difficult. […] I was really tough and managed to hold back the tears.”

“I prepared myself all day for the moment of discord and I was very surprised by some people, I was very tough and managed to hold back the tears. Then I managed to spill out in a few moments, but still i kept it“, started.

Natalia did not mention the aggression of Maria, who hit the bucket on his head during the dynamic. She actually said that she talked to Arthur Aguiar — he is also on the wall: “I had a conversation to clarify things that, for me, were positive”.

In addition, he asked for the public’s help to stay in the most watched house in Brazil: “I really want to stay, it’s the opportunity to be inside the house”.

“If I’m being scored a lot, it’s because I’ve been starring in many things and I want to have the opportunity to star in many good things, not just these bad comments, not pleasing people and forgetting about me. Being me, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

Maria publicly apologizes for assaulting Natalia on BBB22

Maria took advantage of this Tuesday’s x-ray (15) to speak out about the Game of Discord. In the BBB22 dynamic, the brothers should throw dirty water on their opponents and, at one point, the singer hit the bucket on the head of Natalia. During her outburst, she reflected on her “tendency to be aggressive” and publicly apologized.

“When I came here, for the program, I came very willing to be myself and calm about it. But I knew I had one concern, which is my tendency to be aggressive. But the tendency to be aggressive is in the words, in my expressions, in my tone of voice”, he began. Maria.

According to the singer, her temper never turned into “aggression” despite the bucket episode — not to mention the time she hit her forehead. Arthur in another Game of Discord.

“It’s an attitude that worried me and I apologized yesterday on live to the Nataliaafter the live I apologized to her again. And I would like to apologize here to you publicly, once again“.

Maria he says that he was already “beginning to take care” of his “aggressiveness” outside the house, but explained that inside “it is a little more difficult”. Still, she assured:

“I’m going to start looking at what has led me to this place and I think it was important to say that”.

