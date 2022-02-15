Religious leader of Betim arrested for abusing his stepdaughter since the age of six – Gerais

The religious leader’s arrest took place at the house where he lives, in Betim, over the weekend (photo: PCMG/Disclosure)

A 41-year-old man, a religious leader, was arrested as a result of a temporary arrest warrant and search and seizure, at his residence, on the charge of sexual abuse of his stepdaughter, who is now 15 years old, but which had happened since she was 6. He is accused of rape of vulnerable. The arrest was carried out by police officers from the Specialized Police Station for Women’s Assistance (Deam), in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the investigations, which began after the victim’s relatives were registered, reporting the abuse suffered by the teenager since she was six years old. During statements, the suspect only confirmed that he had filmed his stepdaughter, denying the other abuses.

For the crime, the religious leader will be indicted for the crime provided for in article 217-A, with article 226, II, of the Penal Code, as well as in article 240, §2, II, of the Statute of the Child and Adolescent. The victim’s mother, also investigated by the Civil Police, could answer for the crime of omission, for knowing what was happening and not having reported it.

According to the police officers working on the case, investigations are continuing, as there is a suspicion that there are more victims of the religious leader, committed in some churches in the city.

Understand

The investigations were only possible after the victim had the courage to make the complaint against her stepfather. She told the police that she had been abused since she was a little girl. That her stepfather rubbed her body, showed her pornographic films, performed oral sex, among other lewd acts.

According to the teenager, her stepfather gave her money so that she would not tell anyone about what was happening, and also that the abuse took place until 2021, when she had the courage to break the cycle of violence. There was an argument with her stepfather and he allegedly made a hole in the bathroom wall to film her naked. Upon realizing the maneuver, the teenager also filmed the stepfather’s action and showed the video to her mother, who preferred to believe her husband.

In December 2021, the teenager’s boyfriend decided to tell what happened and about the abuse committed by the suspect to an uncle of hers, who went directly to the girl. The mother stated that her daughter lied, “because she had a demon in her body”.

Upon being arrested, the stepfather saw the footage recorded by the teenager, and ended up confessing to the crime, having claimed that his attitude would be a “weakness of the flesh”.

The victim’s stepfather and mother, according to the police, were confronted by family members and the two tried to persuade the relatives not to report the crime, including proposing to give up the victim’s custody, as long as the facts were not revealed to the police.

According to testimonies, the victim showed a change in behavior, such as isolation and excessive sadness. She had been in the care of her maternal uncles since the facts were discovered.