remake may be in development

Until Dawn had a good reception when it was released on PS4, and that dose can be repeated on PS5. According to recent rumors, it appears that Supermassive Games is working on remake the game for the current generation.

Who brought the information to the surface was the account “AccountNGT“, on Twitter, an insider who correctly predicted the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse at The Game Awards 2021. By all accounts, it looks like the leaker heard from “various sources” that the project is in the works and that it will come “to current-gen consoles”.

From what I’ve heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games is reportedly working on a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles. I will try to find out more about this potential project. pic.twitter.com/6G31UwA4ns — AccountNGT (@accngt) February 13, 2022

From what I’ve heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games has been working on a remake of Until Dawn for quite some time, and it will be coming to current-gen consoles. I will try to find out more about this potential project.

In addition to the alleged remake of Until Dawn, the insider also mentioned the studio’s “new games”. Recently, Supermassive revealed a roadmap for the second season of releases of the anthology The Dak Pictures, which will have five more titles: “Directive 8020”, “The Craven Man”, “Intercession”, “Winterfold” and “Presents O Death”.

The plot of Until Dawn revolves around a group of friends who go to enjoy the weekend in a house in the mountains and, of course, something goes wrong. The game gets its hands on horror and stands out with jump scares (sudden frights) to give goosebumps.

Finally, it is worth noting: information is rumor and should be treated as such. Nothing has been officially confirmed so far..

Studio explains why it decided not to make Until Dawn 2

There was a lot of speculation about a possible sequel to Until Dawn after it was released in 2015, but Supermassive dashed all expectations in 2019 when it said it wouldn’t work on the second game. Know more!