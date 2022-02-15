Retired ex-cops and military command anti-vaccination acts in Canada; read analysis – International

OTTAWA – A day after the governor of Ontario declared a state of emergency and said anyone involved in the protest would face “serious” consequences, including fines of $100,000 Canadian and even imprisonment – nothing has changed on the streets of Ottawa. The few police officers in sight were quickly swallowed up by a crowd.

Two weeks after Ottawa was occupied, many wonder how this happened. Why did the police abandon the seat of power? Analysts cite two factors: the weakness of the capital’s police force and the strength of the occupiers – in numbers, tactics, discipline, fundraising capacity and logistics.

Although trucks are the symbol of the protest, only a few leaders are truck drivers. Many are former police officers and Army veterans who use their expertise to organize the occupation. “This is a very sophisticated level of protesters,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

The trucks started entering the city on January 28 and the authorities were told that the protest would be brief. Instead, they parked and never left. The police did not put up concrete barriers to keep them away from Parliament, nor did they stop the center from turning into a parking lot.

The military and police training of some leaders has been instrumental in shaping the protesters’ strategy and planning. One of the leaders of the group, Tom Quiggin, was an intelligence officer for the Army, the Cabinet and the Federal Police. “They know exactly what tactics the police are going to use,” said Christian Leuprecht, professor of political science at the Royal Military College.