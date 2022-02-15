Rockstar Games releases update on GTA 6

New update from the producer of GTA 6 has been released

THE Rockstar Games, owner of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has finally confirmed that GTA 6 is in development. “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know that many of you have been asking us about a new title in the Grand Theft Auto series. With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are happy to confirm that the development of the next GTA 6 is happening.

“We want to share more information as soon as we have something to share, so stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of the entire team, we thank you for your support and look forward to taking a step into the future with you!” Rockstar Games is trying to bounce back from a questionable 2021, where the controversial, bug-infested release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition left a bad taste in players. Additionally, fans expressed displeasure with the announcement of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, wanting the company to finally announce Grand Theft Auto 6.

Now, according to the producer’s update, the status is still under development, however, the rockstar detailed that it will share more information about the game soon. Although we don’t have a release date, leaked information shows that the game would be released in 2023-2024, who knows 2025.

One of the new features of the online part are the Shorts Trips or missions for two players that will be available after the completion of the campaign. However, users will be able to access these levels without having to complete the main missions of Dre’s Contract, which introduced Franklin Clinton on December 15th.

In related news, even with the development of GTA 6, insider said that rockstar is still doing Bully 2. One user asked insider Tom Henderson:

“Are you trolling us all the time or do you have any real information about Bully? Looks like GTA 6 is Rockstar’s next focus, so I’d like some information. explanations”. In response to the questioning, the insider was straight to the point, giving hope that the game may also be in development. “Forgive me, but what part of today’s announcement says that GTA 6 is Rockstar’s next focus? It just says GTA 6 is in development,” he explained.