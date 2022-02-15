Roger Machado is announced as Grêmio’s new coach

Roger Machado is Grêmio’s new coach. The announcement was made this Monday afternoon at a press conference by the vice president of Football, Denis Abrahão. The Coach arrives to replace Vagner Manciniwho left the club in the early afternoon after not enduring the 1-1 draw against Juventud. The technical commission will be formed by Roberto Ribas, James Freitas, Jussan Lara and Paulo Paixão.

roger it’s an old wish of the board. With the departure of Felipão last year, the name of the former side was probed to take over the club in the final stretch of the Brasileirão before Mancini, but the coach refused the invitation.

It was with the Grêmio shirt that Roger lived his best moments. An Olympic idol, he was part of the victorious generation of the 1990s, of Paulo Nunes and company, with the conquest of Libertadores, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

As a coach, he commanded Tricolor from 2015 to 2016, with 93 games and 48 victories, in a style of play that pleased the fans. Upon leaving Porto Alegre, he traveled through Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Bahia and, finally, Fluminense, where he left in August of last year. Roger has been without a club ever since.

In an interview with Rádio Guaíba, the club’s football vice president, Dénis Abrahão, confirmed that the name of Renato Portaluppi was also being probed by the direction. Abrahão made it very clear that the pressure from the crowd was crucial for Vagner Mancini’s dismissal. But he stressed that, by training, the performance on the field should already be better.

In the next round of Gauchão, Grêmio visits União Frederiquense, in Frederico Westphalen, on Wednesday, at 7:30 pm.





See too