Rotten finger? Bárbara’s boyfriend in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ will be ‘new Renato’





Not even in the final stretch of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will find a quiet love to call her own. According to information from Patricia Kogut, from “O Globo”, the rich woman’s new relationship will be marked by fights, as it was with Renato and Christian (Cauã Reymond).

If the author of the plot, Lícia Manzo, maintains the idea, at the end of the novel the villain will introduce the suitor to the family at an event to announce that the two have decided to live together.

“Well, sorry to ask, but we already had dinner, already ate the cake, anyway… Isn’t that Edu a little late?”, says Cecília (Fernanda Marques). “What do you mean, Ed? I do not believe. Everyone is waiting for you and you said you were coming, and… Hello, Edu? Edu? I can’t believe it”, says Barbara, visibly irritated during an argument on the phone.

“That’s right, Dad. Unfortunately, Edu had an unforeseen event and won’t be able to come…”, she will say to the rich man. “Well, fine, then. Stay for a next time”, he will reply.

At that moment, Barbara’s sisters will look at each other. “Are you thinking what I I’m thinking?”, asks Nicole (Ana Baird). “Apparently someone is going to move, but the story will remain the same”, says Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão).