Russia admits ‘possibility’ of agreement with Western countries on Ukrainian crisis

Russia evaluated this Monday (14) that there is a “possibility” to resolve the Ukrainian crisis thanks to dialogue with Western countries, at a time when diplomacy intensifies, but seems not to bear fruit in this crisis, the worst since the Cold War.

In a sign that the situation remains very delicate, the Pentagon said on Monday that Russia reinforced its military device at the borders of Ukraine over the weekend, where more than 100,000 troops have been concentrated for a week.

And with fears of an invasion of Ukraine rising, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russia to take advantage of “offers for dialogue” to defuse a crisis that has evoked the specter of war in Europe.

This Monday, Scholz is visiting Kiev and on Tuesday plans to travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.

Moving away from the offensive statements of recent days, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, considered this Monday that “there is a possibility” to “solve the problems”. The path of dialogue “has not run out, but neither can it last indefinitely”, added Lavrov, stressing that Russia is ready to “listen to serious counter-proposals”.

In another sign of de-escalation, shortly afterward, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, claimed that military exercises held alongside Belarus were “ending”. “Some exercises are being carried out, one part is completed, another is ending. And others are still in progress because of their magnitude,” Shoigu said.

trenches

Russia, which annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and supports armed pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine, denies any intention to invade the neighboring country but ties the de-escalation to a series of demands, starting with an assurance that NATO will not admit Ukraine as a member, something that Western countries find unacceptable.

“We believe that joining NATO would guarantee our security and our territorial integrity,” Zelensky insisted on Monday.

Westerners consider Russian requests to be unacceptable, but have proposed increasing the scope for dialogue and extending it to other issues, such as arms control. On Monday, Lavrov considered some of the proposals made by the United States “constructive”.

While they are still waiting for some hypothetical breakthrough in the diplomatic field, in southeastern Ukraine, close to the border with pro-Russian separatists, the population has started to mobilize in case an attack occurs.

“We are digging trenches that Ukrainian soldiers can easily jump into and defend themselves,” Mikhailo Anopa, 15, told AFP.

Threats of sanctions

Already in Kiev there was no panic. However, Yuri Fedinski, a 46-year-old musician, decided to leave the east of the country for the United States, along with his pregnant wife and their four children. “We took them to learn English at an American school […]an alternative to what Putin wants for Ukraine,” he told AFP at Kiev airport.

During his trip to the Ukrainian capital, Scholz, who did not comment on the latest Russian government statements, warned Moscow. “No one should doubt the EU’s determination and readiness” to react in the event of an attack, he said.

“We will take far-reaching measures that will have significant repercussions on Russia’s economic development possibilities,” he warned. “That’s what I’m going to highlight tomorrow in Moscow.”

Zelensky considered that the controversial Russian-German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, which allows bypassing Ukrainian territory to supply Europe with Russian gas, is being used as a “geopolitical weapon”.

“Big mistake”

In addition, Ukraine has formally asked Moscow to explain the deployment of troops to its borders, in line with commitments made by Russia within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which plans to hold a meeting on Tuesday. market.

The United States has been emphasizing for days that the Russian army can invade Ukraine “any time” and many countries have asked their citizens to leave Ukrainian territory.

In that sense, Zelensky described as a “big mistake” the fact that some countries, like the United States, had decided to withdraw their embassies from Kiev.

Despite tensions, which escalated last week with the start of military drills by Russia and Belarus, Kiev said on Monday that negotiations with Minsk were “positive”.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday night, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky “agreed on the importance of continuing on the path of diplomacy and deterrence.”





